Lighting event in Ottawa will launch the holiday season

Hundreds of thousands of coloured lights will go on at 7pm on December 5, 2018 at Canada’s Parliament building to kick off the holiday season. It is launch of the 34th edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada and will include a 14-minute multimedia show winter landscapes that will play continuously every evening until January 7th.

Event and snack are free

Everyone is invited and those who get there before supplies run out can get free hot chocolate and Beaver Tails, a thin-deep fried pastry with different kinds of sweet toppings. There will be fireworks, musical performances and social media greetings from every province and territory.

Event to be shown online

Those who cannot make it to Ottawa or don’t want to brave the cold will be able to watch the festivities on the Canadian Heritage Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as on the Rogers TV network.

Lights will go on elsewhere in the National Capital Region which includes Ottawa and the surrounding area. Some people across the country have already started to put up Christmas lights even though it is only November.

November can be a gray and tedious month in many parts of Canada and lights are one way to brighten things up.