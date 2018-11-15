Access to Canadian archival material will soon be free

On January 1, 2019, paywalls will go down enabling free access to 60 million pages of Canadian digital documentary heritage. This means vast historical record will be accessible to researchers, students, faculty and users in Canada and around the world.

Access to the collections comes as a result of the recent merger between the non-profit charity Canadiana.org and the Canadian Research Knowledge Network, a non-profit partnership of 75 Canadian Universities.

“Historians and digital humanists in Canada and abroad have been working with digitized documentary heritage to explore our history, culture, and identity. The content in the Canadiana collections has been used by researchers for decades. Removing the paywall and thereby increasing access to this essential corpus of Canadian heritage will allow researchers to use tools and technologies to do their work more efficiently and more collaboratively,” said Ian Milligan, Associate Professor of History, University of Waterloo in a news release.