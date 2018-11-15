‘From the Vaults’ CBC TV’s treasures available in 6 episodes

‘From the Vaults’ is the new CBC television series, bringing us some amazing moments and performances in our history.

From September 6, 1952, when CBC television first illuminated living rooms, there’s an estimated million hours of entertainment, sports and news.

In 6 episodes there are 24 stories that feature everyone from Leonard Cohen on an afternoon talk show, to Eilleen Twain at 14 on the Tommy Hunter show, she later became Shania.

There’s something for everyone in a walk down memory lane, and it’s not just Canadian talent, but the talent the CBC chose to feature.

“There’s a lot of footage in that archive”

Sam Dunn of Banger Films is the executive producer of the series. In an interview this afternoon, he explained the process:

“We went through 600 hours worth of footage, and the way we decided to structure the show was six episodes and each episode has a particular theme that says something about Canada and Canadian culture”.

The opening episode tonight is called “Land of Opportunity” and features among others this evening, Sammy Davis Jr. who had a one hour special on CBC in 1959, a time when it was most unlikely for a black entertainer in the United States.

Bands like The Who, and singer-songwriters such as Johnny Cash and Joan Baez are shown in their heyday.

And then there’s some of our superstars in their early days, people like Celine Dion and Shania Twain as young awkward girls, and Gordon Lightfoot approaching his prime.

“There’s certainly more stories to tell, there’s no question about that, I mean even though there’s 24 stories in this first season, we know there’s a lot more in there to explore, so, we’d love to keep going if the show’s a success.” Dunn says.

And he’s confident it will find its audience. “It seems to me like we’re in a time when younger audiences are interested in vintage, you know: vinyl is big, beards are big, maybe it’s just time for people to appreciate these music moments from the past.”