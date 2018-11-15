The 14-metre tall spruce was selected as this year's "thank you" tree to Boston. (Brett Ruskin-CBC)

 Nova Scotia- annual thank you on its way to Boston

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It was Dec 6, 1917, the height of the First World War. The port of Halifax was an extremely busy place as convoys of supplies to the war effort in Europe came and went.

That morning two ships collided, one fully loaded with munitions. The subsequent explosion destroyed a large segment of the port with some 2,000 deaths and massive numbers of injured, many blinded by flying glass as they watched the burning ship from their windows overlooking the harbour.

A technician watches as a Christmas tree is lowered in Oxford, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Boston in the U.S. rallied to help with doctors and supplies. Ever since Nova Scotia has sent a huge Christmas tree to the American city as a thank you.

Red balloon shows the small town of Oxford N.S (google maps)

This year a 14-metre white spruce in the town of Oxford was selected. It was cut down this morning and loaded onto a large flatbed truck to begin the long drive south.  However, it will stop first in Truro for a brief display, then on to another stop in Halifax for the Chronicle Herald Holiday Parade of Lights on Saturday.

The tree carefully loaded onto the large flatbed truck to be taken to ceremonies in Halifax before heading to the US. . (Brett Ruskin-CBC)

After a Sunday stop in Amherst, it will head to the U.S border and on to Boston.

The annual tree lighting ceremony in Boston attracts a huge crowd of thousands and is broadcast live on local tv.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Superwoman (Lily Singh) takes a break

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

'From the Vaults' CBC TV's treasures available in 6 episodes

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Politics, Society

 Nova Scotia- annual thank you on its way to Boston

Environment, Politics, Society

Urgent call to save northern Ontario caribou

RCI | Français

Joseph Alphonse Couture, un soldat canadien atypique qui a écrit l'histoire

RCI | Español

LA BANDA OKAN EN CONCIERTO EN MONTREAL

RCI | 中文

加拿大大麻合法化后，用大麻后开车者并没有飙升

العربية | RCI

هل يعود السلام إلى ليبيا الممزقة بالحرب الأهلية؟