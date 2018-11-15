Superwoman (Lily Singh) takes a break

Superwoman, aka Lily Singh, the YouTuber extraordinaire, is taking a break.

YouTube Burnout

The online super star from Scarborough, Ontario is one more in a growing list of YouTube stars who have stopped posting on the platform because of burnout.

Singh has been regularly posting comedy skits and music videos for her audience of more than 14 million subscribers on her Superwoman channel.

She explained that she’s exhausted and stressed and not happy with the kind of content she’s been making recently and she knows she needs to stop to rest.

“I hope you know that I really need this” she told viewers in her last post, as she explained the decision.

She said she’s going to wait until her “soul feels ready” to start posting again.

“All I need right now is love and support” she said. “I’m going to come back better than ever”