Environmental groups are calling on the federal government to take action to preserve two herds of boreal caribou in northwestern Ontario, claiming the Ontario government is mismanaging them. (The Canadian Press-AP-Peninsula Clarion, M. Scott Moon)

Urgent call to save northern Ontario caribou

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A group of environmental organisations has come together in an open letter urging the federal government to act quickly to save two small herds of boreal caribou.

The letter blames provincial mismanagement for the herds decline.

Ecojustice on behalf of the David Suzuki Foundation, Ontario Nature, and the Wildlands League are requesting the government issue a “safety net order” under the Species at Risk Act.

The concern is over two caribou ranges, Brightsand and Churchill. The groups say that habitat degradation has worsened in recent years with low survival rates for calves and females. The ranges are approximately 250 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay for the Brightsand, and about 400 km northeast for the adjoining Churchill.

Map showing locations of Churchill and Brightsand ranges in northwestern Ontario. (MNRF 2014)

The groups say that logging and mineral exploration and associated roads are the problem to be worsened by a proposed major 300 kilometre electrical power transmission line through the Churchill range.

“Ontario isn’t doing anything to facilitate caribou survival and recovery,” said Rachel Plotkin of the David Suzuki Foundation. “The federal government’s directive to maintain and restore a minimum of 65 per cent of caribou habitats has been ignored, while the forestry industry remains exempt from Ontario’s Endangered Species Act. This is exactly the type of situation that calls for a safety net order.”

They note also that Ontario recently extended the exemption to the forest industry from protection provisions of the Endangered Species Act.

The groups say a safety net order gives the federal government the tools needed to issue an order for protection of a habitat where it is not otherwise protected by law.

In the winter of 2013-14, the Ontario government did move another herd of a few hundred animals in northern Ontario to safety.

Michipicoten Island is some 15 kilmetres out in Lake Superior and several hundred caribou lived there. That winter a very unusual ice bridge formed and four wolves made the trek to the island, after which the herd numbers began to diminish rapidly.

In January this year the Ontario government began a programme to capture the remaining animals and transport them by helicopter to the Slate Islands about an hour’s flight away.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Superwoman (Lily Singh) takes a break

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

'From the Vaults' CBC TV's treasures available in 6 episodes

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Politics, Society

 Nova Scotia- annual thank you on its way to Boston

Environment, Politics, Society

Urgent call to save northern Ontario caribou

RCI | Français

Joseph Alphonse Couture, un soldat canadien atypique qui a écrit l'histoire

RCI | Español

LA BANDA OKAN EN CONCIERTO EN MONTREAL

RCI | 中文

加拿大大麻合法化后，用大麻后开车者并没有飙升

العربية | RCI

هل يعود السلام إلى ليبيا الممزقة بالحرب الأهلية؟