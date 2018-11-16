Canada Post workers held their one of their rotating strikes in the eastern city of Halifax on Nov. 13, 2018. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Canada Post seeks halt to international shipments due to strikes

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 16 November, 2018

The crown corporation which runs Canada’s postal service has asked international postal services to stop sending mail and parcel shipments for the time being. Canada Post says it has to work through a 30-day backlog resulting from short rotating strikes that began on October 22, 2018.

The union representing the 50,000 workers says there was no reason to halt international shipments and suggests issues should be solved at the bargaining table.

Canada Post trucks were idle in Montreal on Nov. 15, 2018 adding to the backlog resulting from the rotating strikes. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Management calls it offer significant, sets deadline

Management said on Nov. 14 that it had tabled a “significant offer to quickly resolve negotiations and clear backlogs with holiday rush coming.” But the offer has a deadline of November 17 at one minute before midnight.

Canada Post warned that unless it could resume normal operations soon, it’s ability to deliver the rush of parcels expected during the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that begin Nov. 23 ;would be compromised. Another rush comes in December when people buy and send Christmas presents.

The union says it will not be held to an arbitrary deadline. It is seeking better job security, reduced workloads and stronger health and safety provisions.

The prime minister has warned that the government will end the strikes if there is no significant progress in the labour contract talks.

