Canadian history videos feature science, creativity, innovation

It is Canada History Week from November 19 to 25, 2018 and a non-profit has prepared a series of short videos to illustrate this year’s theme of science, creativity and innovation. The shorts will historic achievements by Canadians from diverse communities in the fields of medicine, science, technology, engineering and math.

Among them are:

– Joey Angnatok, an Indigenous community leader and fisherman who has taken scientists to measure sea ice and study climate change while sharing traditional knowledge.

-Ursula Franklin a physicist, educator, feminist and social activist who fostered the use of modern techniques to analyse archaeology.

-Frederick Banting and Charles Best who discovered insulin to treat diabetes.

Dedicated to history and citizenship

Historica Canada is dedicated to enhancing awareness of Canadian history and citizenship. It has produced more than 80 vignettes re-enacting important incidents in Canadian history.

Past Canada History Weeks have featured such subjects as museums and historic sites, women’s struggle for the right to vote and human rights in Canada.