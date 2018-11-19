Adult bull moose shown near the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Sept 30, 2018. (submitted by Jason Dain, via CBC)

Moose cull in Nova Scotia questioned, and high cost

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 19 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

(public commenting open on all RCI stories- comments will be posted after moderating)

Canada’s national parks service, Parks Canada is receiving some backlash for a moose culling programme.

Called “Bring Back the Boreal” (forest), to pilot project involves a moose cull in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park. The five year plan, now in its final year, is an effort to restore the park’s boreal forest to its natural state.

The moose are being blamed for chewing the twigs of growing balsam and fir trees preventing their growth, and therefore preventing regeneration of the forest.

A female and calf. A moose eats between 3 and 8 kilos of plants per day, which often included the young shoots of trees. (Jilian Coubrough via Radio-Canada)

Costs

The plan involves using helicopters to spot moose, then fly aboriginal Mi’kmaq hunters to the area, then fly out the carcasses.

The moose killed are not wasted but used by the Mi’kmaq to feed their communities, and the hides are used to make clothing or things like ceremonial drums.

So far 122 moose have been killed in the 20 square kilometer pilot project area out of some 1,800 estimated in the park.

Red balloon shows green area of Cape Breton Highlands National Park. The pilot project involves a multi year cull of moose in a 20 sq/km area (Google maps)

However, after calculating costs for the helicopters, Parks wardens, and police (who dealt with protests) the cost to taxpayers per animal is estimated at $7.900.

Parks Canada says the hunting mimics the natural loss from predators.

Courage disagrees saying predators hunt the old, weak and sick, but the hunters are removing healthy moose from the population.

Members of the Friends of Cape Breton Moose hand out flyers on the Cabot Trail in 2016. There have been no protests so far this year. (submitted via CBC)

There have been no protests this year and Rob Howey, resource conservation manager for Parks Canada, has said they are working with local communities to work on the best course of action going forward.

He says the culling effort is achiieving the desired result with significantly less damage to the young trees but adds no decision has yet been made on the future of the cull.

This year’s cull began early this month and is expected to continue until December 3.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Indigenous

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

Viola Desmond bill the result of Merna Forster's campaign

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Gordon Lightfoot 'Canada's folk laureate' is 80

Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Response to a climate change story

Arts and Entertainment, International, Politics, Society

Canadian circus troupe concerned about Saudi performance

RCI | Français

Les professionnels en éducation au Québec débordés par leurs charges de travail et l’insuffisance de ressources

RCI | Español

Canadá reconoce las heridas invisibles de la guerra

RCI | 中文

多伦多凶杀案创纪录，警察局长希望解决 “枪战问题”

العربية | RCI

الـ"بيتكوين": هل يستمر الهبوط وإلى أي حد؟