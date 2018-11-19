Response to a climate change story

The International Panel on Climate Change warns that human activity is going to result in global temperature increases of an average 1.5 degree Celsius by 2030, that will in turn cause extreme drought, flooding, wildfires and food shortages for millions of people around the world.

Here in Canada, the Insurance Bureau of Canada in a commissioned report said its payouts from natural disasters have doubled every five years since 1980, and the majority of those claims are from flooding due in large part to climate change.

One of the recommendations of the University of Waterloo Intact Centre report noted that preserving wetlands could mitigate flooding damage near urban centres by 29-38 per cent.

Robert Muir (P.Eng.) is an engineer working for a municipality in the area of flood risk planning and mitigation.

He maintains that in his region of southern Ontario, rainfall levels are decreasing, and that maintaining wetlands may not always be the best solution to prevent floods.

M Muir says that flooding in the area he knows around southern Ontario shows that flooding is most likely due to urban expansion and not from increased rainfall.

He says an engineering study says current infrastructure in pipes and diversion canals shows they are capable of handling 95 per cent of excess water problems.

He also says that preserving wetlands as proposed in the Intact study, may not be the most cost effective or viable solutions toward preventing urban flooding.

However in her November 2018 climate protection report, the Environmental Commissioner of Ontario highlighted the importance of wetlands. “Wetlands and woodlands are critically important for southern Ontario as habitat, and as buffers against pollution and flooding.

It is entirely possible that small localised areas may experience different situations from the global trend which points to human activity causing substantial climatic changes in weather patterns and increasing damage to infrastructure.

