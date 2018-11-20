When the dozens of teams came to Red Dear for the World Curling Tour event they never suspected it would garner international attention for a very different kind of "roaring". (Pidherny Centre-Red Deer Ab)

Curlers on the rocks: bad boys get the boot

Alcohol and ice don’t mix as the “roaring” game gets out of hand

Curling is usually considered such a genteel, polite, low-key affair.  The sport also generally doesn’t make headlines for that very reason.  It did this weekend though.
Now curling and booze have a long and friendly relationship.but it’s usually after players come off the ice sheets. 
This weekend though, a team of Canadian curlers got the boot from The Curling Classic Bonspiel at the Pidherny Centre in Red Deer Alberta for tanking up before getting on the ice.

This photo of the Jamie Koe team was posted to Twitter on the weekend. The team was expelled from the tournament Sunday morning (Twitter)

The Classic is an event on the World Curling tour that attracts top level international men’s and women’s teams including such places as from Switzerland, Czech Republic, China, Holland, Japan, Poland, Germany as well as from across Canada and the U.S competing for $35,000 in prize money.  The men’s team’s included foursome, Jamie Koe, Chris Schille, DJ Kidby and substitute Ryan Fry who was on the gold medal team for Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Ryan Fry, who won curling gold for Canada at the 2014 Olympics, was part of a foursome that was kicked out of the Reed Deer Classic on Sunday for “unsportsmanlike behaviour.” (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press

 Set to curl in the late afternoon Saturday, suspicions are the Koe team were well “warmed up” at the centre’s bar before coming on to the ice. 
By the time they were to play, skip Jamie Koe had to remove himself. The remaining trio, especially Fry, became a little too obnoxious.
In frustration, presumably at poor shots, Fry broke three brooms and there was also apparently an abundance of foul language, actions which disturbed other games being played beside the team and the spectators. There was later damage in the locker rooms.
Due to complaints, the management felt it had no choice but to kick the team out of the tournament on Sunday and have them forfeit their last game.
Team members have since apologised profusely saying the management was entirely correct in kicking them out of the tournament. Fry has also offered to pay for any damage.

Skip Jamie Koe and other members have all since made sincere apologies for their behaviour. A decision has not been made however on further punitive measures. (Andrew Vaughan- CP)

 
However the Red Deer Centre says regardless of the sincere apologies, the behaviour was not acceptable and now that the event is over, they are discussing further action which may include banning the team, somemembers or just one member.
