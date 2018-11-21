According to Husky Energy, this connector is the culprit behind the largest offshore oil spill in N.L. history. (Submitted by Husky Energy)

Huge offshore oil spill can’t be cleaned up

By Marc Montgomery
Wednesday 21 November, 2018

It’s now revealed that what is believed to be the biggest oil spill in Newfoundland history can’t be cleaned up due to rough seas spreading the spill.

The spill occurred about 350 kilometres east of the Newfoundland coast in what is known as the White Rose oil field.

The White Rose field is about 350 km off the Newfoundland coast. (Canadian Press)

Last Thursday, oil field activities had been stopped due to a monster storm with winds gusting well over 100km/h and waves of up to eight metres high.

However, on Friday, even though seas were still rough, it was decided the Husky Sea Rose would reconnect and resume pumping operations.

The Husky Energy “Sea Rose” FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading vessel)          (via C-NLOPB)

It was then that a pressure drop was noticed in the line. Before it could be stopped it was estimated that some 250,000 litres of oil had spilled, the equivalent of over 1,500 barrels of oil.

The decision to halt or resume operations in rough seas is up to the operators, although they are required to develop safety plans and follow them in such situations.

Example of an oil ship in rough seas. (via C-NLOPB)

This is the second serious incident involving the Sea Rose this year.

The Canada-Newfoundland Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) does not control shut downs and restarts.  It is investigating the incident and does have the authority to revoke permits.

Questions about safety and the environment were being asked in the Newfounland Assembly with the government responding that they are waiting for the results of the Board investigation.

