Tens of thousands of Yemeni children dead from hunger, disease

A leading aid group estimates that 85,000 young children have died of hunger and disease in Yemen since the start of civil war in 2015. The United Nations says more than 1.3 million children have suffered from severe acute malnutrition in that time period.

‘Children…suffer immensely’

“Children who die this way suffer immensely as their vital organ functions slow down and eventually stop,” said Bill Chambers, president of Save the Children Canada in a news release. “Their immune systems are so weak they are more prone to infections with some to frail to even cry. Parents are having to witness their children wasting away, unable to do anything about it.”

World’s worst humanitarian crisis

The war in Yemen has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Three-quarters of the population needs life-saving assistance and over eight million risk starvation.

Save the Children has decried a Saudi-led blockade that was stepped up a year ago. That and fighting in and around the city of Hodeida has crippled the port through which about 70 per cent of the country’s food and humanitarian aid would normally be delivered.

A United Nations envoy says the warring sides have agreed to peace talks soon. Previous efforts to bring peace to the country have failed.