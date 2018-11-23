Otter causing havoc in Vancouver

It otter go somewhere else

A river otter in Vancouver has managed to get into the tranquil Sun Yet-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in the city, and has made headlines across the country.

The problem is the otter is eating the garden’s prised koi fish. Although they are simply colourful common carp, the koi is a prised fish in Chinese culture.

While the otter has been capturing headlines, it has been eluding capture itself by Park Board staff for the past several week.

This is apparently an otter with a cunning plan as it has even managed to snatch the food from one of the live traps placed near where it has created a den.

In spite of the added Park-provided meal, the otter apparently surpised another fish on Thursday increasing the body-count to seven. from the 14 at the park.

The Garden has been closed and a wildlife expert has been hired to capture the elusive critter which will then be transported to a natural location in the Fraser Valley.

In the meantime the situation has become popular on social media with hastags #otterwatch2018 and his own twitter account @ChinatownOtter where “he” has sent out some cheeky tweets.

Additional information-sources