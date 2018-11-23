The LINK Online, Nov 23-24-25, 2018

Your hosts: Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc (show video at bottom)

Private boys’ school, sexual abuse

It has been one of the top stories in Canadian news this week. An exclusive Catholic private school for boys for grades 7-12 (aged approx 12-17), has been the subject of a police investigation into charges of sexual abuse.

Several teen-aged boys have already been arrested, others expelled. The investigation is ongoing as allegations of abuse among the boys grow. The principle of the school has also just stepped down.

Lynn spoke to Humberto Carolo, the executive director of White Ribbon. That’s a non-profit that was created to promote non-violence and what he calls healthy masculinity

Concerns about increased cost of prescription drugs in Canada and effect on people

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) notes that in Canada the cost of prescription drugs is growing and will be over $33 billion dollars this year.

Those increased costs are putting a real strain on both private and public health care programmes, and even more so on individuals.

Dr Iris Gorfinkel spoke to Marc about her concerns. She is a family doctor and clinical researcher in Toronto.

NATO’s Trident Juncture military exercise in Norway

Nearly 50,000 NATO soldiers — including about 2,000 Canadians — backed by some 250 aircraft, 65 ships and up to 10,000 vehicles from all 29 NATO countries, as well as Sweden and Finland, began massive war games earlier this month that involved land, sea, air and cyber capabilities.

Apart from about 1,000 ground troops, Canada had also deployed four warships, eight fighter jets, two submarine hunting planes, as well as an air refuelling tanker to take part in the exercise.

As Levon explains, Canada’s participation in the exercise was the largest overseas deployment of Canadian Armed Forces since the end of their combat role in Afghanistan in 2011.

