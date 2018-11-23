Victoria Gaudreau, five-years-old, lights a candle outside the tomb of Brother Andre at the Saint Joseph Oratory in Montreal Saturday, October 16, 2010. (Peter McCabe/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Young, educated Canadians support role of faith in public life, survey says

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 23 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadians who support the role of religion in public life tend to be younger, well-educated and generally have more liberal views, and are not necessarily “holly rollers” or “Bible-thumping” conservatives, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute.

“We find a significant number of people who are proponents of faith in the public square, who are also younger, educated, not particularly religious, and in fact either big or small “l” Liberal in their thinking,” said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute.

“What is happening in Canada is we now have a more pluralistic, multifaith environment that is born from an increasingly multicultural society, and people who tend to support a pluralistic society… that support tends to extend to a sense of support of the notion of seeing a role for public faith in Canada.”

Listen

Researchers at the institute created a Public Faith Index and constructed three groups, based on responses by about 2,200 online survey participants to 17 questions about their openness to faith in both their own life and the public square. It urns out that 37 per cent of Canadians are Public Faith Proponents, 32 per cent are Public Faith Opponents, and an equal number are Uncertain.

Kurl said while the conventional wisdom would have us believe that the Canadian society is fracturing into rival segments of conservative Judeo-Christian proponents of public faith versus a more secular, non-religious, liberal segment, the survey data shows that it’s not the case at all.

“You can have public faith proponents who themselves are not particularly religious, who are not particularly conservative and who are not old, but hey they think that lots of different religions and knowing about religion, and celebrating everyone’s religion is part of who we want to be in Canada,” Kurl said.

A significant number of Canadians say that faith-based communities in Canada have had a positive impact in several areas of life and society, Kurl said.

“About half of Canadians say that, yes, religious and faith communities have gone a long way to helping for example with alleviating poverty, with helping the homeless, with sheltering, with food banks,” Kurl said. “But nearly 40 per cent also think that religious and faith communities have had a positive impact on healthcare in this country, whether it’s through direct administration of medical facilities and hospitals or through things like volunteering and their presence and their role within the health spectrum.”

The same goes for social justice causes, she added.

“We spend a lot of time in this country talking about the impact of the religious right, both in Canada and in the U.S.,” Kurl said.

And generally the religious right are seen in the more negative way, she said.

“But indeed there is a religious left in this country,” Kurl said.

It’s important to remember that, both in the United States and in Canada, many social justice activists going back to the 1960s, 70s and 80s, were representatives of this religious left, she added.

“Look at Tommy Douglas, he himself was a member of the clergy,” Kurl said, referring to a left-of-centre Canadian politician who is considered by many as the father of Canada’s universal health care system. “These are people who speak up for social justice causes whether it is human rights, whether it is the environment, or whether it is peace.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Marc, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Pregnancy with no embryos linked to three genes

Arts and Entertainment, Society

Canada’s top alpine skier abruptly retires

RCI | Français

Les chambres obscures de Jean-François Villeneuve : un roman de quête de vérité de Montréal vers l’Ingouchie

RCI | Español

La bofetada de Doug Ford a los francófonos de Ontario

RCI | 中文

加拿大银行组建自己的“黑客红队”，以堵塞网络安全漏洞

العربية | RCI

نهاية إمبراطور صناعة السيارات؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Postes Canada : les députés débattent toujours de la loi spécialeLe Canada reprend les expulsions vers Haïti, malgré la violence qui y sévitUne juge ordonne la divulgation de documents dans le procès du numéro deux de l'arméeLe gouvernement Ford rétablit certains services en français, mais l'AFO en réclame davantageTransgenres dans l'armée : la Maison-Blanche demande à la Cour suprême d'intervenirFaut-il encadrer la vente de boissons énergisantes comme on le fait pour le tabac?Facturation obligatoire dans les taxis : un projet pilote sera lancé en juilletRéaménagement des plaines LeBreton : Melnyk poursuit ses partenaires pour 700 M$Doug Ford ouvre la porte à l'utilisation de prête-noms en OntarioLaitue romaine : deux autres cas d'E. coli au Québec, un en Ontario
California's Camp Wildfire nearly contained as death toll tops 84The NationalCanada Post lost this Toronto woman's $1,100 phone and she won't get most of the money backOntario Premier Doug Ford backtracks on some cuts affecting province's francophonesTrump administration asks Supreme Court to consider its transgender military banMassive U.S. government climate report warns of worsening disastersLiberal MP Raj Grewal resigned to deal with gambling problem, PMO saysWorst day for oil since 2015 as WTI price falls to $50 US a barrel'I've missed him since I was 10 years old:' Woman finds long-lost brotherDeath toll spikes as new European policies push migrants towards more dangerous sea routes