The making of a tapestry – Eye on the Arctic video archive

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North. In today’s instalment, a video from our documentary archive.

In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the world.

Today, the artists from this region continue to push boundaries, exploring everything from traditional culture and family life, to the climate and social change in their communities.

Since 2010, Eye on the Arctic‘s Eilís Quinn has been travelling to these artists’ studios to hear about their inspiration and their work.

In this edition, we visit the Uqqurmiut Arts and Crafts Centre in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, to hear about the work that goes into one of their famed tapestries.

How an image goes from paper to tapestry

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

