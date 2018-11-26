U.S. President Donald Trump is the top concern of many Canadians, according to a recent survey. (Susan Walsh/AP Photo)

Canadians most worried about Trump, climate change

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 November, 2018

A public opinion poll has fleshed out Canadians’ top concerns and political attitudes, concluding the governing Liberals are in a good position ahead of a federal election in 2019.

Climate change is a top concern of Canadians. (iStock/NASA)

Top concerns according to Abacus survey

Canadians’ top concerns are:

-U.S. President Donald Trump

-climate change

-health care

-housing affordability

-the number of border crossings (there have been many news reports about migrants  coming into Canada outside of official border crossings)

– government debt

– extreme weather tied with gun violence

-cannabis legalization

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the approval of 43 per cent of respondents. (Aaron Favilia/AP Photo/Nov. 18, 2018)

Justin Trudeau gets best approval rating

The survey also found that if an election were held now, the governing Liberal Party would win 37 per cent of the vote, the Conservatives would get 33% and the New Democratic Party (NDP) would garner 18 per cent. The election is slated for October 21 and much can change in the interim.

But for now, 41 per cent of respondents said Canada is on the right track and 44 per cent approve of the performance of the federal government. Some 43 per cent have a positive opinion of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and 36 per cent have a negative opinion of him. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer gets 26 per cent positive and 25 per cent negative response. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has 22 per cent positive opinion and 26 per cent negative.

