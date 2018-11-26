A man walks by a frozen, fallen tree branch in Ottawa Monday, April 16, 2018. Major ice storms in recent years have caused extensive damage in areas across Canada .(Stu Mills/CBC)

Winter 2018-19; Worldwide, colder and hotter than “normal”

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Several long-term forecasts have been released for the coming season and what has been the “norm” of late seems to be more abnormal conditions.

Across Canada and much of the U.S.  the west will be generally warmer than than normal, while the east will experience general colder conditions.

“A developing El Niño typically signals a milder winter across most of the country, and for Western Canada that is exactly what we expect for the upcoming season,” said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. “For the Western Prairies, this means the abnormally cold fall has not been a sign of things to come. However, from Ontario to Atlantic Canada we are seeing a snowy sneak preview of what will become the dominant pattern for winter.”

The Weather Network predictions for much of North America, Only the central region is expected to have more or less “normal” conditions this winter. (Weather Network)

Across Europe, “unsettled” might be the operative word, and apparently accompanied by powerful windstorms which will affect various countries at various times across most of Europe.

The Accu Weather site predictions for Europe. Unsettled” but frequent windstorms. (AccuWeather)

Australia, where “winter” is actually summer in the southern hemisphere, experienced one of its hottest years ever last year. This appears to be the same this year with temperatures predicted to be above normal for virtually the entire country through December and January. Conditions are also expected to be drier and that would mean those regions already affected by drought would have a low chance of recovery.

Australia, virtually the entire country will experience a hotter than normal December and January (Govt Australia)

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Marc, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude
RCI | Français

La pression populaire s’accroît en Alberta alors que les prix du pétrole languissent

RCI | Español

La caravana hondureña: entre la frontera estadounidense y la hostilidad en Tijuana

RCI | 中文

非盈利组织Exeko: 把书籍，哲学，艺术带给无家可归者

العربية | RCI

لماذا تعطلت خدمات فيسبوك وإنستغرام ؟