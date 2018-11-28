Drowned boy’s family will sue

The parents and uncle of a Montreal teenager who drowned during a high school gym class say they will sue the school board and the city. Blessing Moukoko, 14, was taking part in his third swimming class in February 2018.

Coroner’s inquest details what happened

A coroner’s inquest found he spent 38 minutes at the bottom of the pool before anyone noticed he was missing.

As usual, a lifeguard was on duty at the pool at the time of the accident. But the students’ usual teacher was absent and the substitute teacher did not have the training to give the swimming course. The lifeguard stepped in and became a de facto second instructor.

That left no one in the lifeguard chair with the singular job of watching over the students.

Students not formally tested

The students had not been formally tested on their ability to swim and were simply asked to show if they knew how by a show of hands.

The boy’s mother said it was a big shock to learn no one was looking after her son when everyone knew he did not like the water. She hopes the lawsuit will provide further details about what happened and spare others the nightmare her family has suffered.

Canada has strict training and certification programs for lifeguards.