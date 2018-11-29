Smoke from fires such as the massive burns in California will increase and hike the risk for several deadly conditions, says Canadian researcher. (Noah Berger/AP Photo/Nov. 10, 2018)

Climate change threatens human health: report

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 29 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

As report from the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, says the lack of progress on climate change threatens human lives and the viability of health care systems in Canada and around the world. The report says the most important thing governments could do to improve human health would be to successfully tackle climate change.

Millions dying, says report

In Canada, it estimates greenhouse gas pollution kills 7,142 a year and 2.1 million around the world.

Last summer, public health officials in the province of Quebec said 90 people died in a heat wave. Increasing heat waves can cause heat stroke and more pollen aggravating allergies and asthma and contributing to forest fires. Canadian researcher Dr. Courtney Howard wrote the part of the report that focuses on Canada. She says the world is on pace for temperature increases that it cannot adapt to.

Greenhouse gas pollution such as is emitted by coal-fired power plants is already linked to deaths in Canada and the world, notes a report in The Lancet. (iStock)

More fires, more smoke

The report warns more fires will mean more smoky days and warnings for people to stay indoors. More heat means more insects and diseases they may cause such as Lyme disease, cases of which went up by half in 2017..

Fine particles of pollutants in the air cause heart disease, strokes, lung cancer, respiratory infections and lung disease which can lead to death.

‘This is an emergency,’ says doctor

Howard told Canadian Press the last few summers have shown Canadians what climate change is going to look like with record-breaking forest fires in the province of British Columbia n 2017 and 2018, drought on the prairies provinces in western Canada, heat waves in central Canada and flooding in communities across the country.

She added, “I’m an emergency doctor and I’m working on this because this  is an emergency.”

With files from Canadian Press.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Updated North American free trade agreement appears set for ceremonial signing on Friday

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Costs of processing 'irregular' asylum bids rising

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Making biodegradable plastic from animal shells

Environment, Health, International

Climate change threatens human health: report

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Maud Lewis paintings sell for record prices

Immigration & Refugees, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Gander Flight School draws international students

RCI | Français

« Ensemble », un voyage au cœur de l'Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal

RCI | Español

El reggae es declarado por la UNESCO tesoro cultural de la humanidad

RCI | 中文

加拿大前外交官谈民粹主义的威胁，呼吁普通公民积极参与社会活动

قدّم فرانسوا لوغو رئيس حكومة كيبيك برنامج حكومته وأكّد عزمه على الالتزام بتعهّداته الانتخابيّة/Ryan Remiorz/CPالعربية | RCI

حكومة فرانسوا لوغو الكيبيكيّة : برنامج طموح وأولويّات واضحة