The Syncrude oilsands extraction facility near Fort McMurray, Alta. A new report urges Canada and other G20 countries to cut their subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. (Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Investors urge G20 countries to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2020

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 29 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

As world leaders gather in Buenos Aires for their annual summit, a group of nine international investors with nearly a trillion dollars in assets under management between them is urging the G20 countries to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2020.

In a signed joint statement, investors warn continued government support for fossil fuels increases the risk of creating stranded assets within the energy sector and can also decrease the competitiveness of key industries, including low-carbon businesses.

Governments beginning to take stock of their commitment to Paris are falling at the first hurdle if they refuse to factor in fossil fuel subsidies for producers – including tax concessions and placing the burden of decommissioning the sector’s infrastructure on taxpayers,” said in a statement Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors.

“As corporations are being asked to disclose the potential impact of climate risk on their balance sheets, we as investors are also asking governments to disclose the impact that fossil fuel subsidies have at country balance sheet level, providing us with useful information so that we can support economies as they make this important change.”

The statement points to a new study published this week by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), Oil Change International (OCI), and Fundación Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (FARN).

The report, Stories from G20 Countries: Shifting public money out of fossil fuels, shows examples of some G20 countries, including Canada, that have made progress in reforming their policies to shift support away from fossil fuels and increase taxation of fossil fuels.

However, it also warns this shift must accelerate significantly if the G20 is to meet the Paris Agreement targets and the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“But fossil fuel subsidy reform is also important because you want a level playing field,” said Philip Gass, senior policy analyst with the Geneva-based IISD, who is originally from Manitoba.

“If fossil fuels are getting subsidized, that means that it’s more difficult to increase renewable energy because renewable energy technology doesn’t have that same benefit.”

Listen
Spend the savings on social programs, says think-tank

IISD also feels that a lot of the money that is spent in supporting fossil fuels could have better benefit for the public if it was spent in education or health care or other areas where the entire economy, the entire country benefits rather than focussing on subsidizing fossil fuels specifically, Gass said in a phone interview from Geneva.

Gass said one of the case studies presented in the report looks at Canada’s experience in phasing out subsidies for the fossil fuel industries.

Since 2011, Canada has either completely phased out or reformed seven policies that subsidised the production of oil, gas and coal, said Gass.

“We estimate over the past several years roughly $260 million worth of reform,” Gass said. “That’s very beneficial but there are still a number of subsidies still in place.”

The report is encouraging Canada to continue to tackle the subsidies that haven’t been addressed, Gass said.

For example, one of the subsidies that the federal government needs to address further is the so-called Canadian exploration expenses (CEEs), which used to reimburse fossil fuel companies 100 per cent of their exploration expenses.

This subsidy was gradually brought down to 30 per cent, but the IISD feels that it could be reduced even further, Gass said.

Another example for policy reform is emissions credits, companies receiving free credits for their greenhouse gas emissions, instead of having to pay for their emissions, Gass said.

“Where we talk about subsidies, we don’t necessarily talk about removal, we talk about reform,” Gass said. “If we’re moving to a world where we have to shift to lower carbon, lower emissions, to renewable energy, we would prefer to see subsidies and supports for renewable energy as well as using those public funds rather than supporting individual companies, let’s focus on the workers that are undergoing transition.”

Ottawa opts for gradual change

Canada has made significant progress towards meeting its G20 commitment to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies and intends to fulfill this commitment by 2025, said Jack Aubry, a spokesperson at Finance Canada.

“Actions are being taken gradually to avoid disruptive changes for the fossil fuel industry, while supporting Canada’s broader environmental objectives,” Aubry said in an emailed statement to Radio Canada International.

To ensure that Canada is on track to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, Canada and Argentina recently committed to undergo peer reviews of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, he added.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Updated North American free trade agreement appears set for ceremonial signing on Friday

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Costs of processing 'irregular' asylum bids rising

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Making biodegradable plastic from animal shells

Environment, Health, International

Climate change threatens human health: report

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Maud Lewis paintings sell for record prices

RCI | Français

« Ensemble », un voyage au cœur de l'Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal

RCI | Español

El reggae es declarado por la UNESCO tesoro cultural de la humanidad

RCI | 中文

20国峰会：北美自贸协议，中美贸易谈判、沙特成焦点

العربية | RCI

قراءة في أزمة الفرنكوفونية في أونتاريو وبُعدها الفدرالي