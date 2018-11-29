Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland with Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo before an earlier round of NAFTA talks. If all goes well, the updated pact, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, will be signed Friday in Buenos Aires. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Updated North American free trade agreement appears set for ceremonial signing on Friday

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 29 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, says the updated North American Free Trade Agreement--now known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement--is “on track” to be signed Friday at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

Since Friday’s signing is strictly ceremonial because all three countries must still ratify the pact, it remains unclear who will be putting their pen to the agreement: the heads of state or cabinet level officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here at the G7 leaders summit last June, will both be at the G20 summit in Argentina this weekend. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto are all in Buenos Aires, but none has given any indication that he will the one actually signing.

While the U.S. and Mexico have already said they are ready to sign, Canada has moved more slowly.

Freeland was asked about the delay in Buenos Aires Thursday morning.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks to media on the roof of the Panamericano Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

When the new deal is ratified, it will update the 1994 agreement involving trade worth more than $1 trillion annually.

It follows a year of intense negotiations during which Trump threatened to scuttle any new agreement.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Updated North American free trade agreement appears set for ceremonial signing on Friday

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Costs of processing 'irregular' asylum bids rising

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Making biodegradable plastic from animal shells

Environment, Health, International

Climate change threatens human health: report

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Maud Lewis paintings sell for record prices

RCI | Français

« Ensemble », un voyage au cœur de l'Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal

RCI | Español

El reggae es declarado por la UNESCO tesoro cultural de la humanidad

RCI | 中文

20国峰会：北美自贸协议，中美贸易谈判、沙特成焦点

العربية | RCI

قراءة في أزمة الفرنكوفونية في أونتاريو وبُعدها الفدرالي