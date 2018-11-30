Climate change survey: Believers tend to be politically left, younger

A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute found some interesting statistics regarding who in Canada believes in climate change and what they believe.

Canada has three main political parties, the Liberals (centre-left), the New Democratic Party (slightly more left), and the Conservatives (centre-right).

In terms of averages, some 66 per cent of all Canadians believe climate change is a fact and caused by human activity, while 19 per cent believe in climate change, but think it’s “natural”. While 9 per cent think its “ a theory not yet proven”.

Interestingly, nine in ten believe the temperature is rising, but in terms of supporters of the three parties, this rises to 95 and 96% respectively for Liberal and NDP supporters, but drops to 71% among Conservative voters.

Interestingly, respondents trust scientists at universities the most on such issues, but the media much less, although it is usually the media that reports on scientific findings

In terms of gender, far more women than men say they have noticed major changes in climate and that it’s human caused.

While in terms of age groups, the younger 18-34 group by far considers it a serious to very serious threat, while the oldest group aged 55+ is next. The group aged 35-55 is less concerned.

