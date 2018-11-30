Employers can no longer require high heels in Alberta

The western province of Alberta has become the latest jurisdiction to prohibit employers from obliging workers to wear footwear that may pose a health and safety risk.

In 2017, the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia passed laws banning mandatory footwear policies and Manitoba did the same in 2018.

Server complained

The issue made headlines in May of 2016 when the public broadcaster, CBC, reported on an Edmonton restaurant’s policy requiring female servers to wear high heels. One server complained her feet were injured, but the restaurant denied the policy was mandatory.

‘Change needs to happen ‘

In a news release, the Alberta government’s labour minister noted that she heard from many women in the hospitality industry that made it clear “this change needs to happen.”

The rule does not apply to footwear needed for protection such as steel-toed work boots required on construction sites. It goes into effect on January 1, 2019.