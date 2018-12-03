 Canadian heading to space

A Canadian is now orbiting Earth, along with a Russian and American, heading towards the international space station.

David Saint-Jacques, a 48-year-old doctor and astro-physicist, blasted off aboard a Soyuz spacecraft with the two others in a trouble-free lift off this morning. They’re heading toward a six-month mission in space and will link up with the ISS in a few hours.

Saint-Jacques, will be the first Canadian in space since 2013. His job is to conduct a series of scientific experiments, some of which will focus on physical effects of long exposure to weak gravity.

He will also operate the Canadarm-2 and test other new technologies.

Blastoff via CBC





