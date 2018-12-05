A man talks on his phone beside a Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China September 26, 2018. Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio have sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to "reconsider" Huawei's involvement in any of the country's 5G plans.(REUTERS)

Huawei CFO arrested in Canada: report

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 5 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian authorities have arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies at the request of U.S. authorities who suspect her of violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported Wednesday.

Meng Wanzhou, who is also deputy chair of Huawei’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver and is facing extradition to the U.S., justice department spokesperson Ian McLeod said in a statement to Radio Canada International.

“Wanzhou Meng was arrested in Vancouver on December 1. She is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday,” McLeod said. “As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time. The ban was sought by Ms. Meng.”

The Globe and Mail cited an anonymous source “with knowledge of the arrest” saying that U.S. law enforcement authorities are alleging that Meng tried to evade the U.S. trade embargo against Iran, but provided no further details.

Radio Canada International has been unable to confirm this information independently.

According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors in New York have been investigating whether Huawei violated US sanctions against Iran.

The Trump administration also has cited Huawei as a threat to American leadership in the race to develop the future of mobile communication, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.

The Trump administration has put pressure on Canada and other allies not use Huawei equipment in their new 5G telecommunications networks.

In October, in a letter to Prime Minister Justin TrudeauUS Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner expressed “grave concerns” about the possibility of Chinese government interference in the Canadian telecommunications network.

On Wednesday, UK telecoms group BT confirmed that it would not buy equipment from Huawei in an another major blow to the company.

Australia banned Huawei and another Chinese company, ZTE, from building their 5G network in August, citing security concerns.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics, Society

Brian Mulroney eulogized George H. W. Bush today

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

ISS visible over Canada this evening

Health, International, Society

Boxing debated again as Stevenson in coma

RCI | Français

Signes religieux et laïcité de l’État, la cohabitation est-elle possible?

RCI | Español

Qué tanto podemos aprender mientras dormimos

RCI | 中文

联合国气候大会：目标远大 前景堪忧

العربية | RCI

جائزة تقدير من حكومة ألبرتا لكندية عربية لجهودها في منع العنف الأسري

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Des stations de radio bannissent la chanson Baby, It's Cold OutsideL’État de Washington dit non à l’achat d’Avista par Hydro OneDes données inquiétantes sur la santé mentale des jeunes QuébécoisLa directrice financière de Huawei arrêtée à VancouverUne horloge sonne l'alarme sur le réchauffement climatiqueAide médicale à mourir : des demandes éclairées, dit un médecin en soins palliatifsLa guignolée des médias a lieu demainLe ministre Carmant défend l'idée de hausser l'âge légal pour acheter du cannabis à 21 ansDiscours en anglais : Plante surprise par l'ampleur de la controverseObsèques de George H.W. Bush : « Papa nous a appris que le service public était noble et nécessaire »
Spanish court finds 5 men who attacked teen not guilty of gang rape — againWashington State scraps Hydro One's Avista takeover, citing Ford's political 'interference'CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei arrested in Vancouver, sought by U.S. for extraditionCases adjourned, charges withdrawn as military struggles with constitutionality of courts martialSandra Oh, Andy Samberg to co-host 2019 Golden GlobesFrance scraps 2019 fuel tax increase for good in face of continued protestsBell Canada says sorry after man displaced by major Toronto apartment fire gets $788 billPremiers predicting tense first ministers meeting as conflict erupts over agendaFormer pro wrestler Tom Billington, one-half of the British Bulldogs, diesThese 2 sentences could sink Brexit deal and Theresa May's government