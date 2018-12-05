RBC Taylor Prize for non-fiction: long list revealed

The RBC Taylor Prize long list has been released, It’s the prize for the best Canadian literary work of non-fiction.

The trio of jurors consists of, Camilla Gibb (award winning novelist), Roy MacGregor (multi-award winning non-fiction author) and Beverley McLachlin (former Chief Justice, author)

They have just announced their long list of 10 books after having reviewed some 100 books.

Named after historian and writer Charles P.B Taylor, the prize originated in 2000 and was sponsored by the Charles Taylor Foundation.

An annual award since 2004, it is worth $30,000 it was originally called the Charles Taylor Prize. In 2013 RBC Wealth Management (Royal Bank of Canada) took over sponsorship which coincides with the name change.

In 2013 the RBC sponsorship added another prize of $10,000 for emerging non-fiction writers between ages 18-35, chosen by the main prize winner.

In a press release for the long list, Noreen Taylor, chair of the Charles Taylor Foundation and founder of the Prize, commented: “What an amazing breadth of offerings this year. I can hardly wait to dive into the books I haven’t already read! Looking at this list it’s definitely going to be a busy holiday. What is so interesting is that this list reflects what Canadians are experiencing, worrying about and/or enjoying currently, and reminds Canadian readers how fortunate we are to have amongst us so many gifted and unique storytellers”.

Long list

Son of a Critch: A Childish Newfoundland Memoir, by Mark Critch, published by Viking/Penguin Canada Just Let Me Look at You: On Fatherhood, by Bill Gaston, published by Hamish Hamilton/Penguin Canada Jan in 35 Pieces: A Memoir in Music, by Ian Hampton, published by Porcupine’s Quill Lands of Lost Borders: Out of Bounds on the Silk Roads, by Kate Harris, published by Knopf Canada. All Things Consoled: A Daughter’s Memoir, by Elizabeth Hay, published by McClelland & Stewart Trust: Twenty Ways to Build a Better Country, by David Johnston, published by Signal/M&S ** Seeking the Fabled City: The Canadian Jewish Experience, by Allan Levine, published by McClelland and Stewart Power, Prime Ministers and the Press: The Battle for Truth on Parliament Hill, by Robert Lewis, published by Dundurn Press. Heart Berries: A Memoir, by Terese Marie Mailhot, published by Doubleday Canada Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age, by Darrel McLeod, published by Douglas & MacIntyre.

