Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2014. (Alexander Bibik/REUTERS)

China demands Canada release top Huawei executive

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 6 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

China is demanding the immediate release of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, who was arrested in Canada at the request of the United States.

“The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with and made clear its stern position to the Canadian side and the U.S. side respectively on this, demanding them to immediately clarify the reason for the detention, immediately release the detainee and earnestly protect the legal and legitimate rights and interests of the person involved,” Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had “a few days” advanced notice of the arrest but he insisted his office was not involved in the decision to arrest Meng.

“I can assure everyone that we are a country of an independent judiciary and the appropriate authorities took the decision in this case without any political involvement or interference as must be the case,” Trudeau said.

“However, this is a case, obviously, before the courts upon which there is a publication ban and it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.”

Meng, who is also deputy chair of Huawei’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 and is facing extradition to the U.S., justice department spokesperson Ian McLeod said in a statement to Radio Canada International.

A bail hearing in her case has been set for Friday at 10am at the British Columbia Supreme Court, McLeod said.

“This is separate from extradition hearings, which have not been scheduled,” he said.

‘Unspecified charges’

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attend a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum “Russia Calling!” in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2014. Picture taken October 2, 2014. (Alexander Bibik/REUTERS)

In a statement sent to Radio Canada International Huawei said Meng faces “unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York,” and she was detained when she was transferring flights in Canada.

“The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng,” the statement said. “The company believes the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion.”

Prosecutors in New York are investigating whether Huawei violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Geng said Meng had been provided consular assistance in Canada and said her detention amounted to a human rights violation.

“China asked Canada to effectively protect the safety, humanitarian treatment and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens. A detention without giving clear reasons, I think it surely violates the human rights of the person,” Geng said.

Fears of deepening trade war

Stock markets tumbled on the news, fearing renewed U.S.-Chinese tensions that threaten global economic growth. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.5 per cent while Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 1.91 per cent after losing as much as 2.79 per cent. The DAX in Germany sank 1.8 per cent.

It is unclear how Meng’s detention will impact an apparent thaw in U.S.-China relations following the G20 summit at the weekend.

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to bring an end to the trade war that erupted in July.

Pressure to exclude Huawei

A man walks by a Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China December 6, 2018. (Aly Song/REUTERS)

The Trump administration, however, has put pressure on Canada and other allies not to use Huawei equipment in their new 5G telecommunications networks.

In October, in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner expressed “grave concerns” about the possibility of Chinese government interference in Canada’s telecommunications network.

On Wednesday, British telecoms group BT confirmed that it would not buy equipment from Huawei.

Australia banned Huawei and its main Chinese rival ZTE Corp. from building their 5G network in August, citing security concerns, while last month New Zealand’s GCSB spy agency banned mobile-operator Spark from using Huawei equipment in its planned 5G upgrade.

Huawei has denied it has breached U.S. sanctions, saying it “complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, U.S. and EU.”

At the same time Geng said China is not bound by unilateral U.S. sanctions.

“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has been faithfully and strictly implementing all the resolutions adopted by the Security Council,” Geng told reporters in Beijing. “Meanwhile, we oppose the imposition of unilateral sanctions by certain country outside the framework of the Security Council. This position is consistent and clear-cut.”

With files from The Associated Press

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

CP Holiday Trains on annual national tours

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Golden Globes: Sandra Oh nominated and hosting

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

December 6th anniversary and the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Statistics Canada pauses data collection on citizens finances over privacy concerns

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada- 5G- security concerns about China

RCI | Français

Adopter un sapin pour la période des Fêtes? Oui, absolument

RCI | Español

Este 6 de diciembre se celebra “La gran guignolée des médias” en toda la provincia de Québec

RCI | 中文

回顾与展望：从当年加拿大和美国成功携手解决酸雨污染说起

العربية | RCI

هل يصل قطار السلام اليمني إلى وجهته هذه المرة؟