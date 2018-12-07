The LINK Online Dec. 7-8-9, 2018

Your hosts: Carmel, Marie-Claude, Levon, Marc (video of show at bottom)

China demands arrested Huawei exec be released

One of the top executives of the Chinese technology and telecom giant Huawei was arrested in Canada on December 1 as she changed flights at Vancouver. The arrest was made at the request of American officials who want her extradited to the U.S. to face charges there.

It is thought that the charges against Meng Wanzhou might involve a potential violation of sanctions against Iran.

Levon presents two clips of reporters’ questions to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, about this contentious issue, which may have serious ramifications for diplomatic and trade relations between China and both Canada and the U.S.

Concerns over Huawei and international espionage

For the past few years security experts have been raising concerns about the Chinese tech giant Huawei. Those concerns involve the company’s potential to create virtually undetectable spyware in its equipment. Concerns that are widespread, but which have not been revealed publicly and as such remain unproven.

With the coming next generation 5G technology, and its rapid development, Canada’s spy chief, David Vigneault raised concerns again this week.

Marc spoke with Daniel Bader a tech analyst in Toronto about 5G and the potential for spying by China and Huawei.

Former Canadian Prime Minister eulogy for the late George H.W. Bush

It was a moving memorial ceremony for the late president of the U.S. George H.W. Bush. One of the four eulogies was given by another one-time national leader, the former Prime Minister of Canada, Brian Mulroney. It was during their time that the original North American Free Trade Agreement was negotiated in 1992.

Carmel presents a segment of what Mulroney said to the the family friends and other dignitaries in attendance.

