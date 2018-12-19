3rd Canadian arrested in China, Global Affairs Canada confirms

Canadian officials confirmed Wednesday that a third Canadian citizen has been detained in China.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family,” said Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Maegan Graveline. “Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

However, speaking on background, officials said they don’t believe the case is related to the arrest in Canada earlier this month of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng, 46, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 on a U.S. arrest warrant.

She was released on bail to await results of extradition proceedings to the U.S., where she’s facing charges of violating American sanctions on Iran.

China has responded with the arrest of two Canadians on suspicion of “endangering national security.”

Canadian officials were granted consular access to former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based entrepreneur Michael Spavor over the weekend. Canada’s ambassador to China, John McCallum, visited Kovrig on Friday and Spavor on Sunday.