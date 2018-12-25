An unidentified couple, right, kiss in front of a giant Christmas tree on Place Royale and the Notre-Dame-des-Victoires church in the old historic area of Quebec City, Sunday, Dec. 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

In Christmas message, PM calls on Canadians to stand together

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 25 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

In his Christmas message, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to stand together and to bring light to the lives of others.

Trudeau says being Canadian is taking care of people around us and that Canadians find strength in their differences.

“That’s what Christmas, and Canada, is all about,” he said.

Christmas lights in Calgary’s Confederation Park on Monday. (Stephanie Wiebe/CBC)

Here is the text of his message.

Merry Christmas, Canada!

“Today, our family joins Christians across the country and around the world to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“It’s a time to spread joy and cheer, appreciate our blessings, and honour traditions — whether that’s opening presents, decorating the Christmas tree, sharing a meal together, or setting aside a couple of cookies for Santa.

“We’re also well into winter, from coast to coast to coast — and here in Canada, we’ve always known how to smile through the cold days and long nights. This time of year, that Canadian spirit shines through most — because this season is about bringing light to the people around us.

“We also know this is a difficult time for some families. For Canadian Armed Forces members who are far from home, it’s just one example of the many sacrifices you and your families make. We’re thinking of you, and we’re grateful for everything you do for Canadians.

Pyrotechnics explode above Centre Block on Parliament Hill during the Christmas Lights Across Canada illumination ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 5,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

“And we’re thinking too of hardworking Canadian families who might be struggling to make ends meet this Christmas. Our government is working hard to make things a little easier for you — whether by putting the first ever National Housing Strategy into action, supporting seniors, or putting more money in the pockets of nine out of 10 families with the Canada Child Benefit.

“We will always stand with you, because that’s what Canadians do. We pull together — with our families, our neighbours, and folks in need anywhere. We find strength in our differences, and celebrate everything we have in common. And we do our part to take care of each other, and make life better for the people around us. That’s what Christmas — and Canada — is all about.

“This season and on into the new year, let’s stand together, celebrate each other, and keep building a brighter future for all of us. From our family to yours, Sophie, Xavier, Ella-Grace, Hadrien, and I wish you joy, health, love, and peace this holiday season. Merry Christmas.”

With files from CBC, Canadian Press

Posted in Society

