Is immigration an opportunity, an asset for Canada or just a costly burden for Canadians?

It’s a complex question to which there are no easy answers: there are so many conflicting figures, cases, ideological constructs, or simply political spin, perceptions and prejudices. All these elements can be contradictory and collide to the point of confusing reality. Find out more about these issues by consulting our dossier Immigration: benefit or Burden?, our journalistic contribution to the development of a clearer picture of immigration in Canada.