22 year old captures Canadian championship (whisky)

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 21 January, 2019

The ninth annual Canadian Whisky Awards are in, and this year topping the competition for he best Canadian whisky was 22 year old all-rye by Forty Creek Distillery located at Grimsby in the Niagara Peninsula in southern Ontario.

Forty Creek distiller, Bill Ashburn (centre) accepts the award for Whisky of the Year from head judge and awards founder, Davin de Kergommeaux (l), and co-host Heather Leary (r). (CNW Group/Canadian Whisky Awards)

The competition is held each year in Victoria, British Columbia as part of the Victoria Whisky Festival.

To qualify for the competition, a whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada.

Last year’s winning whisky was Wiser’s 35-year-old.

The 2018 top Canadian whisky available at $165.15 in Ontario Liquor Control Board outlets. (LCBO)

Other awards this year went to whiskies from JP Wiser’s, Canadian Club, Crown Royal, and Gooderham and Worts.

An independent panel selects the winners in a blind taste test. This year the 10 panelists had to choose from among 100 whiskies.

Awards founder, Davin de Kergommeaux described Forty Creek 22 year-old Rye as: “A huge, yet elegant rye whisky, just bursting with complex flavours”, adding. ““Every year the whiskies are just that much better than the year before. Top whiskies from five or six years ago might earn a silver medal today.  The competition is that intense”.

The Canadian Whisky awards is a not-for-profit basis and fully independent of the Canadian whisky industry.

In the Whisky Advocate magazine (US) the top 20 whiskies of 2018 from all countries, Canadian whiskies were number 5 and number 12 with Crown Royal Blender’s Mash 13 year old, and Forty Creek Unity, respectively.

In last year’s World Whisky Awards held in London, England, Canada’s JP Wiser’s “Dissertation” was awarded world’s best blended whisky.

