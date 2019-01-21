The gun debate in Canada: Part 2 – ‘Assault weapons’

(Public commenting open at bottom. Comments will posted after review)

Gun control and claims about gun misuse in Canada

Canada is facing a federal election in October 2019. With claims of an increase in criminal use of guns, the gun control debate is set to become an election issue, with rhetoric around gun ownership and use of firearms ramping up.

“We will take action to get handguns and assault weapons off our streets” – Liberal Party of Canada website

Several statements about firearms use and misuse have been made by the governing Liberal Party of Canada, and by gun-control lobby groups even as the Liberal government mulls a complete ban on handguns and possibly also on so-called “assault weapons,” which are modern semi-automatic sporting rifles.

“When a man uses a van to run down and kill people, the public and media blame the man not the van, but a punk or madman uses a gun to kill someone, they blame the gun, not the man,” anonymous Range Safety Officer, Quebec, as told to RCI in January 2019

The latter involves semi-automatic technology that has been around for more than 100 years, and in common use for about 80 years. Modern sporting rifles have adopted this widely used technology but have combined it with modern ergonomics and materials.

The latter often involves plastic components instead of wood. This plastic or synthetic material is becoming the standard for most rifles and even handguns in order to keep costs down. Modern sport rifles commonly use these materials, often black in colour which has led to them also being nicknamed as “black guns”, although they have been produced in other colours, tan, green, blue, and even pink.

“These are guns designed to kill humans quickly and efficiently. They are designed for military contexts,” Heidi Rathjen, co-founder of the Coalition for Gun Control lobby group.

Firearms hobby and sporting advocacy groups often feel they are not contacted by the media on the gun-control issue to the same extent as gun control lobbyists. The firearms hobby and advocacy group responses to public statements made by the groups seeking to ban guns, present a very different picture to the opinions and claims of the gun control advocates.

Heidi Rathgen, who heads the gun-control lobby group Polysesouviens, holds a photo of Kel-Tec RDB. “It’s not a hunting weapon. It’s not a sport pistol. It’s a weapon of war, and it is non-restricted.”

(The exclusive Canadian importer of Kel-Tec told RCI that the photo in fact shows a “restricted” version they have never imported to Canada. Sporting goods stores have responded to RCI that the Canadian non-restricted version is indeed popular among hunters as they are light and their overall length makes them easily handled when walking through bush. (Radio-Canada)

“We believe there is no good reason that a law-abiding citizen of Canada needs to own a handgun or assault rifle. These are weapons that are designed to kill people,” Alex Norris, Montreal city councillor (Global TV news Aug. 20, 2018)

The federal Liberal government, some municipal politicians and anti-firearms lobby groups have made statements similar to that of Montreal councillor Norris above.

It is interesting to note that almost all police forces in Canada have the exact same firearms that properly licensed and vetted Canadians can buy. While politicians and anti-firearms lobby groups call these firearms “assault weapons,” the police themselves do not,

The police instead label them as “patrol carbines”. To quote from Canada’s national law enforcement magazine Blue Line, “Police carbines are not military-style ‘assault rifles’ because they have no full-automatic capability.” (Blue Line, Dec. 15, 2017)

In light of the debate about these new and popular styles of sporting rifles, we asked several expert groups the following:

1 – What is an “assault” rifle?

Response: Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA)

The generally accepted definition of an “assault rifle” is defined by three characteristics; medium power ammunition, large capacity magazines and selective fire capability. The last term means ability to switch to full automatic from semi-automatic. (see also “Blue Line” quote earlier) Unlike the police versions, however, civilian versions cannot have high capacity magazines and are limited to five cartridges. Of the three tests (for classification as an assault rifle), modern sporting rifles do not meet two of them. All we have is an intermediate cartridge, like a groundhog rifle.

Response: Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR)

“Assault weapon” is used intentionally to instil fear into the public. This kind of messaging is easily absorbed by people who simply don’t know better. This really is through no fault of their own, I wouldn’t expect the average Canadian to be an expert on firearms regulation and terminology. But, this also proves the argument we always put out there; asking people with no topic knowledge or expertise to impact actual regulations doesn’t fly in any other file under the purview of the government except guns.

Response: Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH)

There is no definition of “assault weapon” in Canada. Unfortunately, people tend to jump to conclusions about firearms based on their appearance. Many modern sporting firearms, including some used for hunting, don’t always have a traditional look. Features such as a synthetic stock, curved magazine and a semi-automatic action are often confused with what is perceived to be an “assault weapon”. In reality the form and function could be the same as your grandfather’s wooden stock hunting rifle. You can’t classify a firearm by its appearance.

B – Are any actual assault rifles allowed to be sold, bought or possessed by Canadians

Response: CSSA

No, they are prohibited by law and have been since the 1970s.

2 – Certain politicians and anti-firearms lobbyists have often claimed that modern sport rifles “are only designed to kill humans” and are “no good for hunting.” Is this true?

Response: CSSA

It is total nonsense. In fact, the guns were designed for light weight, reliability and versatility of operation.

Modern sporting rifles, as typified by the AR-15, are the most common sporting firearm produced today. They are available in many models with different cartridges designed to make them ideal for many types of hunting and sporting use. Indeed, even the original cartridge was based upon a very common cartridge used extensively around the world for pest hunting. Of note, the standard AR-15 cartridge, the 5.56mm NATO (aka .223 Remington) is forbidden for use on deer in many areas of North America because the cartridge is too weak to ensure humane kills on medium size game.

The standard police Patrol Carbine is identical to a (AR-15) M4 civilian rifle. Do we give them to police so they can kill people? No, we give them to police so they can defend people. Sportspersons don’t buy them to kill people either.

3 – Police and gun control lobbyists have occasionally said that certain of these firearms can be quickly and easily converted to full auto capability. Is this true? What does it take if so?

Response: Dennis Young, former RCMP officer who has filed many Access to Information and Privacy requests (ATIP). These include information requests to a specific RCMP claim, “CZ858 Tactical-2P firearm proofed 2007 can be converted to a fully automatic firearm in a relatively short period of time with relative ease.” Asking about questions of length of time needed to convert, equipment needed, parts required, skill level needed, and cost, he says the RCMP took 14 months to respond and the 28 pages supplied did not answer any of his questions.

“The point is the RCMP keep saying the reason they reclassify these firearms as ‘prohibited’ is because the RCMP say they are ‘easily converted to full auto’ and yet they are unable to produce ANY evidence proving their point. Also defying Justin Trudeau’s promise for ‘evidence-based gun control”.

Response: National Firearms Association (NFA)

The ease-of-conversion canard is a favourite of RCMP. In a court case the NFA asked the police to prove this claim of ease of conversion to full auto, but the police refused claiming “public safety”.

Response: CCFR

It would require expensive machinery, serious machining knowledge and it is actually already illegal. If someone did convert it to full auto, they are already breaking the law. We also did an ATIP on this, asking for data on how many cases the RCMP have of people machining their semi’s into full auto to figure out what “problem” they are trying to fix. The data doesn’t exist, they are creating a solution for a non-existent problem – a manufactured hysteria. It’s dishonest”.

4B – Has a converted firearm ever been used in a violent crime?

Response: CSSA

Not that I am aware of. It is a federal offence to convert a firearm already. The vast majority of firearms are very difficult to alter unless the individual has access to a machine shop.

Response: Dennis Young

Request to the RCMP Canadian Firearms Program for any statistics on use of full automatic firearms in crime, and use of converted firearms in crime received the following response, “Our office can only answer questions pertaining to Canada’s federal firearms laws. Therefore, we cannot address your question on statistics”.

RCI contacted police forces in the major urban cities of Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Vancouver to ask if they had any incidents involving a “converted” semi-automatic. Although not used in a crime, Winnipeg has a 2017 crime listing of an “automatic” rifle being found in home under investigation, however it was later clarified to us as being a mislabelled entry. The Vancouver Police Service said they were aware that crimes have been committed with modified weapons but had no recorded data on any such incidents. Montreal responded that after checking files they had no reports of converted rifles used in a crime. Others have not yet responded a week after they were contacted.

SUMMARY

1 – Terminology:

According to these sources, the term “assault weapon” is deliberately incorrect. These are modern sport rifles appreciated for their light weight, ergonomics, and reliability:

-The national law enforcement magazine, Blue Line, indeed emphasizes that the patrol carbines they use, the exact same that civilians can buy (having completed the proper licensing and vetting), are not “assault weapons”. Canadians who have completed additional mandatory course and police background checks can buy these AR style carbines but they can only be used on authorized shooting ranges. .

-Use of the term “assault weapon” by certain authorities and anti-firearms groups is felt to be a deliberate effort to both confuse the public and promote fear

2 – No good for hunting only killing people

-The claim that modern sport rifles are not good for hunting is deliberately incorrect.

-Non-restricted versions are indeed used and appreciated by hunters, with larger calibre bullets for large game, and smaller calibres for small to medium game and pest control like coyotes.

3 – Easily converted to automatic fire

-In spite of several efforts by private individuals and these groups above to find evidence of claims that modern sport rifles can be converted easily to full automatic mode, there seems to be no evidence available to that claim, or that a converted firearm has ever been used in a crime

