Several years ago Halifax police joined most other police forces across Canada acquiring semi-automatic carbines. These are the exact same firearms Canadians can buy after completing the restricted licence system mandatory course and in-depth police background checks, Civilians can only use these "restricted" versions on accredited shooting ranges. Canada’s national law enforcement magazine indicates these types of firearms are not “assault weapons”. (CBC photo)

The gun debate in Canada: Part 2 – ‘Assault weapons’

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 21 January, 2019 , 4 Comments ↓

Share

(Public commenting open at bottom. Comments will posted after review)

Gun control and claims about gun misuse in Canada

Canada is facing a federal election in October 2019. With claims of an increase in criminal use of guns, the gun control debate is set to become an election issue, with rhetoric around gun ownership and use of firearms ramping up.

“We will take action to get handguns and assault weapons off our streets” – Liberal Party of Canada website

Several statements about firearms use and misuse have been made by the governing Liberal Party of Canada, and by gun-control lobby groups even as the Liberal government mulls a complete ban on handguns and possibly also on so-called “assault weapons,” which are modern semi-automatic sporting rifles.

With an election looming, Prime Minister Trudeau is studying a possible ban on handguns and certain types of long guns. Many lawful gun owners say the Liberals seem to ignore facts on the issue and they’re being targetted unfairly. (Martin Ouellet-Diotte-AFP-Getty Image)

“When a man uses a van to run down and kill people, the public and media blame the man not the van, but a punk or madman uses a gun to kill someone, they blame the gun, not the man,” anonymous Range Safety Officer, Quebec, as told to RCI in January 2019

The latter involves semi-automatic technology that has been around for more than 100 years, and in common use for about 80 years. Modern sporting rifles have adopted this widely used technology but have combined it with modern ergonomics and materials.

The latter often involves plastic components instead of wood. This plastic or synthetic material is becoming the standard for most rifles and even handguns in order to keep costs down. Modern sport rifles commonly use these materials, often black in colour which has led to them also being nicknamed as “black guns”, although they have been produced in other colours, tan, green, blue, and even pink.

Firearms hobby groups say more girls and women are getting licences to enjoy shooting sports (CCFR)

“These are guns designed to kill humans quickly and efficiently. They are designed for military contexts,” Heidi Rathjen, co-founder of the Coalition for Gun Control lobby group.

Firearms hobby and sporting advocacy groups often feel they are not contacted by the media on the gun-control issue to the same extent as gun control lobbyists. The firearms hobby and advocacy group responses to public statements made by the groups seeking to ban guns, present a very different picture to the opinions and claims of the gun control advocates.

 

Heidi Rathgen, who heads the gun-control lobby group Polysesouviens, holds a photo of Kel-Tec RDB. “It’s not a hunting weapon. It’s not a sport pistol. It’s a weapon of war, and it is non-restricted.”
(The exclusive Canadian importer of Kel-Tec told RCI that the photo in fact shows a “restricted” version they have never imported to Canada. Sporting goods stores have responded to RCI that the Canadian non-restricted version is indeed popular among hunters as they are light and their overall length makes them easily handled when walking through bush. (Radio-Canada)

“We believe there is no good reason that a law-abiding citizen of Canada needs to own a handgun or assault rifle. These are weapons that are designed to kill people,” Alex Norris, Montreal city councillor (Global TV news Aug. 20, 2018)

The federal Liberal government, some municipal politicians and anti-firearms lobby groups have made statements similar to that of Montreal councillor Norris above.

It is interesting to note that almost all police forces in Canada have the exact same firearms that properly licensed and vetted Canadians can buy. While politicians and anti-firearms lobby groups call these firearms “assault weapons,” the police themselves do not,

The police instead label them as “patrol carbines”. To quote from Canada’s national law enforcement magazine Blue Line,  “Police carbines are not military-style ‘assault rifles’ because they have no full-automatic capability.(Blue Line, Dec. 15, 2017)

According to sports stores asked, the “bullpup” style is a popular type of hunting rifle as it’s easy to use in the bush. (A. Voth)

In light of the debate about these new and popular styles of sporting rifles, we asked several expert groups the following:

1  – What is an “assault” rifle?

      Response: Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA)

The generally accepted definition of an “assault rifle” is defined by three characteristics; medium power ammunition, large capacity magazines and selective fire capability. The last term means ability to switch to full automatic from semi-automatic. (see also “Blue Line” quote earlier) Unlike the police versions, however, civilian versions cannot have high capacity magazines and are limited to five cartridges. Of the three tests (for classification as an assault rifle), modern sporting rifles do not meet two of them.  All we have is an intermediate cartridge, like a groundhog rifle.

     Response: Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR)

“Assault weapon” is used intentionally to instil fear into the public. This kind of messaging is easily absorbed by people who simply don’t know better. This really is through no fault of their own, I wouldn’t expect the average Canadian to be an expert on firearms regulation and terminology. But, this also proves the argument we always put out there; asking people with no topic knowledge or expertise to impact actual regulations doesn’t fly in any other file under the purview of the government except guns.

     Response: Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH)

There is no definition of “assault weapon” in Canada. Unfortunately, people tend to jump to conclusions about firearms based on their appearance. Many modern sporting firearms, including some used for hunting, don’t always have a traditional look. Features such as a synthetic stock, curved magazine and a semi-automatic action are often confused with what is perceived to be an “assault weapon”. In reality the form and function could be the same as your grandfather’s wooden stock hunting rifle. You can’t classify a firearm by its appearance.

Hunter with non-restricted modern sport rifle “Trucks have changed since ‘Grandpa’s old Dodge’ Well, so have hunting rifles. This government promised us evidence-based policy making. Demand they keep that promise and stop judging firearms on appearance” (supplied CCFR-Facebook).

B – Are any actual assault rifles allowed to be sold, bought or possessed by Canadians

     Response: CSSA 

No, they are prohibited by law and have been since the 1970s.

2 – Certain politicians and anti-firearms lobbyists have often claimed that modern sport rifles “are only designed to kill humans” and are “no good for hunting.” Is this true?

     Response: CSSA

It is total nonsense. In fact, the guns were designed for light weight, reliability and versatility of operation.

Modern sporting rifles, as typified by the AR-15, are the most common sporting firearm produced today. They are available in many models with different cartridges designed to make them ideal for many types of hunting and sporting use. Indeed, even the original cartridge was based upon a very common cartridge used extensively around the world for pest hunting. Of note, the standard AR-15 cartridge, the 5.56mm NATO (aka .223 Remington) is forbidden for use on deer in many areas of North America because the cartridge is too weak to ensure humane kills on medium size game.

The standard police Patrol Carbine is identical to a (AR-15) M4 civilian rifle. Do we give them to police so they can kill people?  No, we give them to police so they can defend people. Sportspersons don’t buy them to kill people either.

The modern sporting rifle – whether black, brown, green or other colour –  is popular with hunters as it is lightweight, and reliable (A Voth)

3 – Police and gun control lobbyists have occasionally said that certain of these firearms can be quickly and easily converted to full auto capability. Is this true? What does it take if so?

       Response: Dennis Young, former RCMP officer who has filed many Access to Information and Privacy requests (ATIP). These include information requests to a specific RCMP claim, “CZ858 Tactical-2P firearm proofed 2007 can be converted to a fully automatic firearm in a relatively short period of time with relative ease.” Asking about questions of length of time needed to convert, equipment needed, parts required, skill level needed, and cost, he says the RCMP took 14 months to respond and the 28 pages supplied did not answer any of his questions.

“The point is the RCMP keep saying the reason they reclassify these firearms as ‘prohibited’ is because the RCMP say they are ‘easily converted to full auto’ and yet they are unable to produce ANY evidence proving their point. Also defying Justin Trudeau’s promise for ‘evidence-based gun control”.

    Response: National Firearms Association (NFA)

The ease-of-conversion canard is a favourite of RCMP. In a court case the NFA  asked the police to prove this claim of ease of conversion to full auto, but the police refused claiming “public safety”.

    Response: CCFR

It would require expensive machinery, serious machining knowledge and it is actually already illegal. If someone did convert it to full auto, they are already breaking the law. We also did an ATIP on this, asking for data on how many cases the RCMP have of people machining their semi’s into full auto to figure out what “problem” they are trying to fix. The data doesn’t exist, they are creating a solution for a non-existent problem – a manufactured hysteria. It’s dishonest”.

Women are now joining in domestic and international firearms competitions like 3-gun (shown), skeet, pistol, cowboy shooting, etc as these are sports where they can compete on entirely equal footing with men. (A .Voth)

4B – Has a converted firearm ever been used in a violent crime?

   Response: CSSA

Not that I am aware of. It is a federal offence to convert a firearm already. The vast majority of firearms are very difficult to alter unless the individual has access to a machine shop.

   Response: Dennis Young

Request to the RCMP Canadian Firearms Program for any statistics on use of full automatic firearms in crime, and use of converted firearms in crime received the following response, “Our office can only answer questions pertaining to Canada’s federal firearms laws. Therefore, we cannot address your question on statistics”.

RCI contacted police forces in the major urban cities of Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Vancouver to ask if they had any incidents involving a “converted” semi-automatic. Although not used in a crime, Winnipeg has a 2017 crime listing of an “automatic” rifle being found in home under investigation, however it was later clarified to us as being a mislabelled entry. The Vancouver Police Service said they were aware that crimes have been committed with modified weapons but had no recorded data on any such incidents. Montreal responded that after checking files they had no reports of converted rifles used in a crime. Others have not yet responded a week after they were contacted.

Modern sport rifles, lighter and with better ergonomics, are attracting women to hunting,. (CCFR)

SUMMARY

1 – Terminology:

According to these sources, the term “assault weapon” is deliberately incorrect. These are modern sport rifles appreciated for their light weight, ergonomics, and reliability:

-The national law enforcement magazine, Blue Line, indeed emphasizes that the patrol carbines they use, the exact same that civilians can buy (having completed the proper licensing and vetting), are not “assault weapons”. Canadians who have completed additional mandatory course and police background checks can buy these AR style carbines but they can only be used on authorized shooting ranges. .

-Use of the term “assault weapon” by certain authorities and anti-firearms groups is felt to be a deliberate effort to both confuse the public and promote fear

2 – No good for hunting only killing people

-The claim that modern sport rifles are not good for hunting is deliberately incorrect.

-Non-restricted versions are indeed used and appreciated by hunters, with larger calibre bullets for large game, and smaller calibres for small to medium game and pest control like coyotes.

3 – Easily converted to automatic fire

-In spite of several efforts by private individuals and these groups above to find evidence of claims that modern sport rifles can be converted easily to full automatic mode, there seems to be no evidence available to that claim, or that a converted firearm has ever been used in a crime

More information

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

4 comments on “The gun debate in Canada: Part 2 – ‘Assault weapons’
  1. Doug Rodenbush says:
    21 January 2019 at 13 h 42 min

    Over the past fifty-five years as a law abiding gun owner(LAGO) I have been forced to watch as our governments, media, and anti gun groups degenerate the reputations of honourable people with propaganda employing misinformation, erroneous statistics, and outright lies. This has led to ever increasing restrictions on LAGOs while no evidence of reducing crime is seen. Hunters and sport shooters have been the backbone of the CAF for over 200 years earning a global reputation as one of the best fighting forces in the world. Those skills were acquired in the fields and ranges and we dishonour these brave men and women and the memories of those who came before them when we treat them like criminals in waiting.
    The fact that statistics show that LAGOs are 3 times less likely to commit ANY crime in Canada begs the question: “Why are we the ones constantly under assault by government, mainstream media and anti gun groups for a sport that has more participants and less injuries than ice hockey?”. Combine these fact with the current governments bill C71 which further restricts LAGOs but has no effect on criminals along side bill C75 which reduces sentences for these same criminals and one has to wonder which is the greater threat to Public Safety, LAGOs or our own government.
    Regardless of the type of firearm, LAGOs use them lawfully and criminals will always have access to and use them criminally. Restricting legal access to any firearm does not effect the criminal access to or use of them.
    I applaud your honesty in this factual report and hope it helps to correct some of the misperceptions foisted on an unsuspecting public.

    Reply
  2. Richard says:
    21 January 2019 at 13 h 37 min

    Excellent article; great to see some fact-based reporting on this subject. It’s become far too common to see the media simply accept at face value the erroneous and sometimes deliberately misleading statements put forward by politicians and the small but vocal anti-gun lobby.

    Reply
  3. Trevor Easton says:
    21 January 2019 at 11 h 34 min

    Excellent information gathering. Thank you for providing a clear voice to the other side of the debate.

    Reply
  4. Dennis R. Young says:
    21 January 2019 at 10 h 47 min

    Great research. Here is the link to the RCMP’s response to my Access to Information Act request asking them for proof that firearms are ‘easily converted’ to full-auto.
    SEE THE RCMP’S 28-PAGES OF NON-ANSWERS TO MY FIVE QUESTIONS HERE:
    https://dennisryoung.ca/2018/04/10/rcmp-wont-say-cz858-easily-converted-full-auto/

    Dennis

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian innovation in studying helmet impacts

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

22 year old captures Canadian championship (whisky)

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Society

The gun debate in Canada: Part 2 - 'Assault weapons'

RCI | Français

Quels sont ces règlements excessifs qui plombent les activités de PME canadiennes?

RCI | Español

Martin Luther King Jr. se oponía al racismo, pero también al consumismo y el militarismo

RCI | 中文

国际货币基金组织下调对全球经济增长预测

يوظّف مسلخ بونياك حاليا 11 عاملا من سكان منطقة أوتاوي من بينهم جزّار مسلم واحد فقط - Radio Canadaالعربية | RCI

كيبيك : مَسلَخ في حاجة إلى عمّال مسلمين