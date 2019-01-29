Talking about food: news and reports by RCI

You want to know more about what Canadians are eating? What’s in their plate and where is it coming from? What grows in Canada and what is the impact of agriculture on the environment? Read Radio Canada International’s reports on these topics!
Canada Dry Ginger Ale- “no ginger” lawsuit settled in U.S., begins in Canada
By Marc Montgomery, 28 January 2019
Canada’s new food guide stresses importance of eating plant-based foods
Levon Sevunts, 22 January 2019
Moose and deer stew Ojibwe style at the Nomad Festival in Montreal
By Marie-Claude Simard, 24 November 2018
As school returns, a long-time fight for better food for students rekindles
By Terry Haig, 6 September 2018
Leave a Reply