Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied charges by the former attorney general that she was persistently and inappropriately pressured to drop criminal charges against SNC-Laval and instead to negotiate an apology and reparations. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Prime minister insists no inappropriate pressure applied in SNC-Lavalin case

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a news conference on the controversy surrounding engineering firm SNC-Lavalin and the question of whether it should face criminal charges or be allowed to negotiate a remediation agreement.

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould has said she was persistently and inappropriately pressured to not proceed with charges of fraud and bribery against the company for alleged bribery of Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011. Should SNC-Lavalin be found guilty on such charges it would be barred from bidding on government contracts for 10 years. Government officials expressed concern that this could jeopardize 9,000 jobs with the firm in Canada plus thousands of others with suppliers.

Today, Trudeau continued to insist that no inappropriate pressure was applied to stop a criminal prosecution of the company. “In regards to standing up for jobs and defending the integrity of our rule of law, I continue to say that there was no inappropriate pressure.”

Jody Wilson-Raybould told the justice committee she was ‘hounded’ about the SNC-Lavalin criminal prosecution. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/Feb. 27, 2019)

Prime minister regrets ‘an erosion of trust’
Listen

The prime minister said he wished that Wilson-Raybould had come to him with her concerns about inappropriate pressure but that she did not. He noted there had been “an erosion of trust” between her and his principal secretary that he should have been aware of. Trudeau said it was his style of leadership to be open and that anyone could come to him if they had concerns.

He promised to look into conditions that allowed for this erosion of trust and “to do better” in future. He also said he would ask experts to look into the workings of government to see if change is needed.

There has been discussion about the fact that Wilson-Raybould held two portfolios. As minister of justice she was in the cabinet and participated in all discussions. But as attorney general she oversaw the judiciary, which must be independent from the legislature. There may be a move to have the two positions filled by two separate people.

Trudeau denies cabinet reassignment was retribution

Trudeau also denied Wilson-Raybould’s belief that she was removed from these two portfolios because she refused to reconsider pursuing criminal charges agains SNC-Lavalin and instead seek to negotiate a remediation agreement. He said there are many considerations in shuffling the cabinet and that she was offered the Indigenous Services portfolio. He thought she would be particularly effective in this area. But as an Indigenous woman herself and one long opposed to the controversial Indian Act, she did not want to be in a position to have to apply it and she declined.

She then accepted the Veterans Affairs portfolio but later resigned from that position and decided to stay in the Liberal caucus. 

The prime minister ended his news conference saying he wished to get on with other important matters facing Canada such as the economy, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and the environment and he welcomes the coming election in October when Canadians will decide whether he and the Liberal Party should continue their work.

It is not likely however that the issue is going to go away any time soon. Opposition parties have seized on it and the Conservative leader has called for his resignation.

Watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s news conference about the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Support for survivors of gender-based violence announced

Economy, Immigration & Refugees

Projects sought to help newcomers get jobs

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Canadian Muslim organisation against “honour” crimes

Twice yearly, native settlements were visited by a government doctor. Shown here is T.J.Orford, doctor and agent for the James Bay district, with a child showing signs of tuberculosis. The child will be hospitalized "outside"(ie in southern Canada) at government expense. Jan. 1946 (Library and ARchives Canada, Mikan-3225246)
RCI | Français

Encourager les filles à être actives, la mission de Claudine Labelle

RCI | Español

¿La democratización del transporte aéreo es verdaderamente nociva para el medioambiente?

RCI | 中文

一个脑袋两顶帽子：加拿大司法部长和总检察长是否应该由不同的人担任？

العربية | RCI

في ظل اقتصاد متباطئ، هل يرفع بنك كندا سعر الفائدة في 2019؟