Talking about Indigenous people: news and reports from RCI

First Nations elder was ‘near tears’ after Halifax airport confrontation
By Terry Haig | 11 March, 2019
Lawyers continue to battle to seek a better life for imprisoned First Nations man
By Terry Haig | 7 March, 2019
Prime Minister to apologize to Inuit for mistreatment during TB programme
By Marc Montgomery | 6 March, 2019
Saving endangered species in Canada missing proper Indigenous input: study
By Terry Haig | 21 February, 2019
Inuit leader wants more input in changes to federal nutritional subsidy program
By Levon Sevunts | 11 December, 2018
Inuit and Ottawa reach agreement in principle on Arctic marine conservation area
By Levon Sevunts | 4 December, 2018
Environmental and Indigenous groups welcome IMO progress towards Arctic dirty fuel ban
By Levon Sevunts | 26 October, 2018
Ottawa and Dehcho First Nations create Canada’s newest Indigenous protected area
By Levon Sevunts | 11 October, 2018
Indigenous Cultural Tourism: How the North is learning from community success in southern Canada
By Eilís Quinn | 6 October, 2018
Nuclear waste management body strives for reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians
By Levon Sevunts | 19 July, 2018
