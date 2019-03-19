New chapter in Canada’s political scandal: disruption to Parliament promised

The ethics scandal that’s been dogging the governing Liberal party had a new twist today, one that has the opposition fuming.

An all-party Justice Committee has been hearing testimony into allegations of undue political interference in a legal case of bribery and fraud against Montreal-based engineering giant, SNC Lavalin.

Last week, the Liberal majority adjourned an emergency meeting of the committee within minutes of its start. The meeting was adjourned until today, and was to be held behind closed doors. This was condemned by opposition members while some media analysts speculated it was a move to deflect attention from the committee by holding the meeting on the same day as the budget was to be announced.

In what was seen as a very surprising move, the Liberal majority of the committee voted to end the hearings after only a short period of the meeting saying the committee had heard all it needed.

In a special press statement today, Andrew Scheer leader of the Conservative opposition called the move an “Affront to democracy and an attack on Parliament”

In that same announcement, Scheer said his party will now use whatever Parliamentary tools they have to delay the Liberals tabling of the budget which had been scheduled for just hours from now.

The New Democratic Party leader, Jasmeet Singh, also expressed dismay tweeting “this means no more testimony, no more answers that you deserve”

