Spring arrives, can more rain and snow be far behind? (Take a wild guess!)

Spring arrives today.
Known officially as the spring equinox, it will mean many things to many Canadians, depending, of course, on where they happen to be living.
And try this one out: a lot of people living in the Far North are sunning themselves in what passes for balmy temperatures.
Who ever said life was fair?
Here in the Montreal, afternoon temperatures are predicted to temperature is slated to go up to around 8C.
The sun was out this morning, it is now overcast.
After the winter we’ve had, we’ll take it.
Spring is a state of mind, right?
Problem is, snow and rain are predicted for the next three days.
If it’s all really nothing other than a state of mind, that kind of forecast that makes a willing suspension of disbelief to stay sunny in your heart just a tad difficult.
Because I did not grow up in Canada, I never developed the required chops to deal with crummy spring weather.
For a few tips on how to bear up, I called a man born-and-raised in Montreal, my pal Dave Bronstetter, a guy who I figured had learned a long time ago how to cope.Listen
