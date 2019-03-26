Rifles like the AR-15 are restricted in Canada. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Canadian gun control advocates ramp up pressure after Christchurch

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 26 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

In the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks and New Zealand’s rapid legislative response, Canadian gun control advocates are increasing their efforts to get Ottawa to follow suit.

“The government of New Zealand has swiftly and responsibly responded to the atrocities…by almost immediately committing to ban the type of weapons that facilitate such extreme violence,” Natalie Provost told CBC News.

Provost is a survivor of the 1989 gun massacre at École Polytechnique in Montreal in which 14 women were shot and killed.

Provost’s view was echoed by Heidi Rathjen, a coordinator with the gun control group PolySeSouvient, in a CBC interview.

There’s a lack of consistent data on the origin of guns used in crime in Canada – and no national effort to collect accurate numbers. (Robert Short/CBC)

“The huge difference is that New Zealand is acting and Canada is not–and yet we have a government that promised to get handguns and assault weapons off our streets,” Rathjen said.

“The Liberals are so terrified of this. The public is in favour of a ban but they’re terrified of the gun lobby, which is extremely active and threatening in terms of elections and votes.”

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, moved quickly following the mosque attacks, issuing a cabinet order that bans people in her country from owning semi-automatic firearms and semi-automatic firearms capable of use with a detachable magazine that holds more than five rounds.

She is also moving to a ban on gun accessories like bump stocks that enable a firearm to discharge ammunition faster.

Canadian police say weapons purchased legally often end up in the hands of criminal gangs. (Andy Clark/Reuters)

Firearms commonly used by farmers and hunters, such as rifles with small, non-detachable magazines–will be permitted.

Canadian activists want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to pass what the activists see as mainly timid reforms in Bill C-71 and then move to more controversial changes, such as a handgun ban.

Possession of fully automatic firearms is prohibited in Canada, any would-be gun owner must submit to a background check and Canadians must register restricted firearms, including handguns, with police.

With files from CBC

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Algérie : le président Bouteflika inapte à gouverner selon le chef d'état-major de l'armée

RCI | Español

El Lejano Norte en pleno Montreal

RCI | 中文

魁北克省将禁止公立学校的校长和教师佩戴宗教标志

العربية | RCI

الجزائر: إلى أين يتجه الوضع بعد إعلان الجيش تخليه عن بوتفليقة؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Non, il n’y a pas de génocide des chrétiens au NigeriaExtradition de Meng Wanzhou : les propos de Trump ont été étudiés par OttawaLe Canada veut contrôler ceux qui quittent son territoireLes coûts humains et sociaux de l'usage excessif d'alcoolJason Kenney, travailleur acharné au service de la droite albertaineUn recrutement de préposés aux bénéficiaires tourne au cauchemar en TunisieUne série de votes sur le Brexit mettra Theresa May sous pression aujourd’huiBouteflika lâché par l'armée algérienneQuelle suite pour les « anges gardiens » de Snowden, maintenant en sécurité à Montréal?Propos de Lynne Shand sur l'islam : une plainte déposée devant la Commission municipale
Mozambique confirms 5 cholera cases following Cyclone IdaiCanadian researchers who taught AI to learn like humans win $1M awardTheresa May expected to offer her job for Brexit deal as lawmakers prepare to voteChina accuses former Interpol chief of 'lavish' spending of state funds, graftHealth advocates fundraise to build a home for patients seeking medically assisted deathsJustice Canada studied Trump's comments on Huawei extradition, documents showBattle for TV streaming supremacy will be a boon for producers — however long it lasts: Don PittisLack of big-name Democratic candidates at pro-Israel conference confirms for some voters the party has changedPsychiatrists don't know all. Sometimes, they need to defer to patients' lived experiencesNotwithstanding clause could stop debate over Quebec's secularism bill before it starts