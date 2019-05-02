Barkerville: the Chinese gold rush

In 1868, Barkerville celebrated the first anniversary of the Dominion of Canada, a term first used at the time of Confederation in 1867. In 1880, at its peak, Barkerville had 5,600 inhabitants, half of whom were of Chinese origin. Ms Lao Xiaohong points out that the board of directors of Barkerville, responsible for the management of this historic city, created a new position of "multi-cultural member" in 2005. This decision reflects the importance given to the history of Chinese Canadians. In 2007, adds Ms. Lao, the Canadian government designated the Chee Kung Tong Building (the Chinese Freemasonry pavilion) as a National Historic Site of Canada. This building illustrates the sense of belonging of Chinese immigrant workers and traders. Traditional ceremonies and celebrations were held there to maintain the connection between the diaspora and China. It also served as a meeting place to discuss communal affairs. In April 2008, Barkerville's Chinatown was also recognized as a National Historic Site of Canada, a milestone in the history of Chinese people in Canada. In March 2017, a commemorative plaque was unveiled in Barkerville to officially recognize the contribution of Chinese Canadians to British Columbia's rich cultural, historical and economic mosaic.