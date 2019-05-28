Canada is considering prohibiting the advertising of foods high in fat, sugar and salt to children. (iStock)

Pass law banning harmful food ads to children, urges non-profit

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Heart & Stroke Foundation is urging the government to pass its proposed law which would ban the advertising of foods high in fat, salt and sugar to children. The consumption of these foods is links with chronic diseases and premature death.

“Over the past 30 years we have a crisis in Canada, and in the world actually, of diet-related obesity which starts in childhood,” says Yves Savoie, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

He says bad habits acquired at an early age have a great impact on cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases. “And we see those impacts in terms of quality of life. But we also see it in terms of mortality, premature death.”

Under the proposed law, advertising for chocolate milk would be banned because a small glass of it contains five tablespoons of sugar. (iStock)

Quebec law is effective, says Savoie

Savoie is convinced that a law prohibiting the advertising to children under 13 of foods high in fat, salt and sugar would reduce obesity levels. He points to the province of Quebec, where all advertising to young children is banned. Francophone children who watch local television are least at risk of being overweight or obese compared to children in the rest of the country. The risk is higher among English-speaking children in Quebec who watch more programming from the United States which is not subject to the advertising ban.

Savoie says 90 per cent of the advertising aimed at children involves foods that are high in salt, fat and sugar and it has a huge impact on children who then demand their parents buy these foods.

The commercial food industry opposes the law

The legislation banning the food ads to children is stalled in the Senate and health advocates are worried that if it is not passed soon, it will be dropped because of the coming government recess and an election slated for October 2019.

Savoie says he hopes legislators will not cave in to the enormous opposition to the law posed by the commercial food industry. He thinks the law would not harm farmers and would only oblige the food industry to come up with healthier choices.

The government of Canada says nearly 1 in 3 Canadian children are overweight or obese. 

Hear Yves Savoie explain why he believes it is important to pass legislation that would ban the advertising to children of foods high in fat, salt and sugar.

Listen

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Citizenship oath may be changed to reference Indigenous rights

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International

RCI live from the Immigration expo in Montreal

Economy, Environment, International, Politics

We’re coming for you Santa Claus! North Pole in claims dispute

Speed limits on commercial shipping have been re-imposed in the Gulf of St Lawrence after two endangered right whales were spotted this week
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Right whales, a ray of hope (interview)

RCI | Français

Des tests sanguins à domicile : bientôt une réalité

RCI | Español

Coordinadora Colombia Humana Quebec organiza plantón por la paz en Colombia frente al Parlamento de Ottawa

RCI | 中文

移民三十年后才得享安宁：伯母的移民故事

العربية | RCI

هل ينجح العراق في تهدئة الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران؟