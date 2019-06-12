The imposing St Joseph's Oratory on the slope of Mont Royal, an iconic and important Catholic Institution known world-wide in religious circles. (L’Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal)

Lawsuit against Catholic oratory in Quebec may proceed

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 07:31
0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s a case of alleged sexual abuse going back as much as 40 years ago and involves one of Catholicism’s iconic institutions in Canada, the St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal

The Supreme Court of Canada in a 5-4 decision has upheld a Quebec Court of Appeal ruling which said the Oratory should not be excluded from a sex assault class action lawsuit for alleged sex abuse at the institution..

The plaintiff is identified as J.J. who was an alter boy in the 1950’s. He alleges he was repeatedly assaulted by a teacher and a priest at the Oratory. Both have since died.

J.J. is one of five alleged victims who say they were assaulted at the oratory but the suit listed some 41 others who claim abuse by some 30 congregation members over a period of four decades.

Originally filed in 2013, the Quebec Superior Court denied the class action request in 2015, but the Appeals Court overturned that ruling in 2017 which allowed the class action request to proceed. That judgement was upheld this month by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The defendants argued that the Congregation of the Holy Cross is a a religious society and the Oratory is a separate organisation which maintains the historical building and place of worship and so should not be included in the suit. The teacher involved in the alleged assault was a member of the congregation while the priest worked at the Oratory.

In the majority judgement, Justice Russell Brown said the directors of the oratory “knew or ought to have known” about alleged assaults by over two dozen congregation members over  a 40 year period.

The plaintiff launched the action after learning of another case in 2011 of alleged assaults by congregation members and the lasting emotional harm.

In 2013 the Congregation of Holy Cross agreed to a multi-million dollar out-of-court settlement for victims at three other Quebec institutions, not including the oratory.

The SCC decision is not a “win” but rather means that the process can proceed against the oratory and congregation with arguments by all parties to be heard.

The lawyer for the defendant says they are open to a settlement so the victims are compensated and can heal.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Religion, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Chinese Canadians react to Hong Kong extradition law

RCI | Français

Amazon Web services (AWS) se défend de partager les données confidentielles de ses clients avec un pays étranger

RCI | Español

¿Sabía usted que en Canadá son posibles los matrimonios eco-responsables?

RCI | 中文

加拿大媒体关注香港警方暴力驱逐抗议示威者

العربية | RCI

قراءة في "صفقة القرن" والرفض الفلسطيني لها والانقسام العربي بشأنها