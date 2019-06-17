This 2008 photo provided by NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center shows plastic debris in Hanauma Bay, Hawaii. It's estimated that millions of tonnes of plastic enters the worlds oceans every year. (AP Photo/NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center)

Too much plastic: read RCI’s reports on plastic pollution and the efforts to reduce it

Monday, June 17, 2019 13:59
People around the world are becoming aware of the massive problem caused by plastic products, especially single-use plastics.  On June 10, the Canadian government announced that it will ban single use plastic products as of 2021. Plastic pollution is a global challenge that requires immediate action, says the federal. Read our reports on this topic.

Reaction to Canada’s plan to ban single-use plastics
By Marc Montgomery |  June 11, 2019

Canada announces plans to ban single-use plastics
By Marc Montgomery | June 10, 2019

World Oceans Day: June 8

By Marc Montgomery | June 7, 2019

Second province will ban plastic bags

By Lynn Desjardins | April 10, 2019

Banning plastic- but what about cigarette butts?
By Marc Montgomery | April 5, 2019

Ontario may ban plastic straws and single use plastic
By Marc Montgomery | March 12, 2019

Too much plastic: a new effort at reduction through re-use
By Marc Montgomery | January 28, 2019

Recycling plastic: individual efforts for naught?
By Marc Montgomery | January 11, 2019

Making biodegradable plastic from animal shells
By Lynn Desjardins | November 29, 2018

Canada only recycles 11 per cent of plastic waste
By Lynn Desjardins | October 27, 2018

