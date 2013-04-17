Confirmation

Thank you and welcome to Radio Canada International’s online community.
You are now subscribed to Radio Canada International’s Cybermagazine. / You are now unsubscribed from Radio Canada International’s Cybermagazine.
Québec -10°C
Fredericton -3°C
Halifax 2°C
Charlottetown -1°C
Saint-John's 2°C
Whitehorse -19°C
Yellowknife -17°C
Iqaluit -17°C
Thank you and welcome to Radio Canada International’s online community.
You are now subscribed to Radio Canada International’s Cybermagazine. / You are now unsubscribed from Radio Canada International’s Cybermagazine.
Hi, I am from Washington DC, Burkina Faso citizen, and expect to move in Ottawa. I use to listen radio Canada when was younger. Through the internet i am please getting connected with radio Canada my next.
I sociologist, political observant and health professional ( sante primaire) and would like to carry out my contribution to radio development. Topics about ( Africa)community health, development, politic, immigration are ones that I really to discuss.
I am also french native speaker. Hope hear from from radio Canada.
Best regards..