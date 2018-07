Mujer denuncia racismo y espera una disculpa oficial

2 years ago we bought into this complex with high hopes we and our kids will get to live enjoy the amenities. Yesterday we were asked to explain how we got in and to show ID because there's concerns that we shouldn't be there. Never in my life did I thought we'd be profiled at our own home. We've all seen the videos circulating and are disgusted. Let me tell you, the feeling is 12 times worst when it actually happens to you. Don't get me wrong, I love this neighborhood and this act doesn't speak for everyone in it but this has to stop!!! THEY DIDN'T QUESTION ANYONE ELSE. JUST US!! It's the 2nd time its happened to us and I refuse to shut up about it this time. Racism still exists and people need to be aware. I hope my kids won't have to witness this nonsense again. #GodHelpUs #PleaseSharehttps://globalnews.ca/video/4331656/family-claims-racial-profiling-after-being-questioned-at-surrey-complexs-pool

