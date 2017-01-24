加拿大导演维尔纽夫和演员高斯林获今年奥斯卡奖提名

第89届奥斯卡奖的提名星期二（1月24日）揭晓。获得提名的加拿大人包括执导《降临》(Arrival）的加拿大导演德尼.维尔纽夫（Denis Villeneuve）和主演《爱乐之城》（La La Land）的加拿大演员瑞恩.高斯林（Ryan Gosling）。
维尔纽夫被提名最佳导演，他执导的科幻电影《降临》还获得最佳影片、最佳摄影等另外7项提名。这部电影在中国国内公映后大获好评。有影评人戏称，这是一部描写“文科生拯救地球”的电影。
49岁的维尔纽夫来自魁北克省三河市，由他改编剧本并导演的《焦土之城》（Incendies）曾获得2011年奥斯卡最佳外语片提名。
由加拿大国家电影局制作发行的《盲眼女孩》（Blind Vaysha）获得最佳动画短片提名。
高斯林此前已获得金球奖最佳男主角。《爱乐之城》总共获得14项提名。平了由《泰坦尼克号》和《彗星美人》（All About Eve，1950）保持的记录。
2017年第89届奥斯卡奖的颁奖典礼将于2月26日举行。
附: 完整提名名单
最佳影片:
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
最佳导演:
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson,Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
最佳女主角:
- Isabelle Huppert,Elle
- Ruth Negga,Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone,La La Land
- Meryl Streep,Florence Foster Jenkins
最佳男主角:
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington,Fences
最佳女配角:
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
最佳男配角:
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
最佳改编剧本:
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
最佳原创剧本:
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
最佳外语片:
- Land of Mine
- A Man Called Ove
- The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann
最佳动画长片:
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
最佳纪录长片:
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- OJ: Made in America
- 13th
最佳摄影:
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
最佳服装设计:
- Fantastic Beasts
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
最佳剪辑:
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
最佳化妆与发型设计:
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
最佳原创配乐:
- Jackie (Micachu)
- La La Land(Justin Hurwitz)
- Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
- Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
- Passengers(Thomas Newman)
最佳原创歌曲:
- Audition (The Fools Who Dream)from La La Land
- Can’t Stop the Feeling!from Trolls
- City of Starsfrom La La Land
- The Empty Chairfrom Jim: The James Foley Story
- How Far I’ll Gofrom Moana
最佳艺术指导:
- Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(Stuart Craig)
- Hail Caesar,(Jess Gonchor)
- La La Land(Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
- Passengers(Guy Hendrix Dyas)
最佳音效剪辑:
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sulley
最佳混音:
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
最佳视觉效果:
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
最佳动画短片:
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
最佳纪录短片:
- Extremis
- 1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
最佳真人（实景）短片:
- Ennemis Intérieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
（RCI with CBC）加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
发表评论