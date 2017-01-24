高斯林（左）和维尔纽夫
Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards

加拿大导演维尔纽夫和演员高斯林获今年奥斯卡奖提名

作者 吴薇 | china@rcinet.ca
星期二 24 一月, 2017 , 暂无评论 ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestSina WeiboWeChatEmailPrint分享
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada

第89届奥斯卡奖的提名星期二（1月24日）揭晓。获得提名的加拿大人包括执导《降临》(Arrival）的加拿大导演德尼.维尔纽夫（Denis Villeneuve）和主演《爱乐之城》（La La Land）的加拿大演员瑞恩.高斯林（Ryan Gosling）。

维尔纽夫被提名最佳导演，他执导的科幻电影《降临》还获得最佳影片、最佳摄影等另外7项提名。这部电影在中国国内公映后大获好评。有影评人戏称，这是一部描写“文科生拯救地球”的电影。

《降临》由艾米.亚当斯出演女主角。

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
《降临》由艾米.亚当斯出演女主角。 © TIFF/CBC

49岁的维尔纽夫来自魁北克省三河市，由他改编剧本并导演的《焦土之城》（Incendies）曾获得2011年奥斯卡最佳外语片提名。

由加拿大国家电影局制作发行的《盲眼女孩》（Blind Vaysha）获得最佳动画短片提名。

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
《爱乐之城》获14项奥斯卡奖提名。 © Courtoisie du TIFF

高斯林此前已获得金球奖最佳男主角。《爱乐之城》总共获得14项提名。平了由《泰坦尼克号》和《彗星美人》（All About Eve，1950）保持的记录。

2017年第89届奥斯卡奖的颁奖典礼将于2月26日举行。

附: 完整提名名单

最佳影片:

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight

最佳导演:

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
  • Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
  • Mel Gibson,Hacksaw Ridge
  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

最佳女主角:

  • Isabelle Huppert,Elle
  • Ruth Negga,Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie
  • Emma Stone,La La Land
  • Meryl Streep,Florence Foster Jenkins

最佳男主角:

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington,Fences

最佳女配角:

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight 
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

最佳男配角:

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
  • Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

最佳改编剧本:

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hidden Figures
  • Lion
  • Moonlight

最佳原创剧本:

  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • The Lobster
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • 20th Century Women

最佳外语片:

  • Land of Mine
  • A Man Called Ove
  • The Salesman
  • Tanna
  • Toni Erdmann

最佳动画长片:

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life as a Zucchini 
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia

最佳纪录长片:

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
  • Fire at Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life, Animated
  • OJ: Made in America
  • 13th

最佳摄影:

  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Silence

最佳服装设计:

  • Fantastic Beasts
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jackie
  • La La Land

最佳剪辑:

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • Moonlight

最佳化妆与发型设计:

  • ​A Man Called Ove
  • Star Trek Beyond
  • Suicide Squad

最佳原创配乐:

  • Jackie (Micachu)
  • La La Land(Justin Hurwitz)
  • Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
  • Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
  • Passengers(Thomas Newman)

最佳原创歌曲:

  • Audition (The Fools Who Dream)from La La Land
  • Can’t Stop the Feeling!from Trolls
  • City of Starsfrom La La Land
  • The Empty Chairfrom Jim: The James Foley Story
  • How Far I’ll Gofrom Moana

最佳艺术指导:

  • Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(Stuart Craig)
  • Hail Caesar,(Jess Gonchor)
  • La La Land(Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
  • Passengers(Guy Hendrix Dyas)

最佳音效剪辑:

  • Arrival
  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Sulley

最佳混音:

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

最佳视觉效果:

  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Doctor Strange
  • The Jungle Book
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

最佳动画短片:

  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Pearl
  • Piper

最佳纪录短片

  • Extremis
  • 1 Miles
  • Joe’s Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

最佳真人（实景）短片:

  • Ennemis Intérieurs 
  • La Femme et le TGV
  • Silent Nights
  • Sing
  • Timecode

（RCI with CBC）

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
欢迎合法转载，需注明作者、加广中文、www.rcinet.ca、微信ID:radio-canada
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestSina WeiboWeChatEmailPrint分享
标签：
文章分类: 艺术与娱乐

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

@*@ Comments

发表评论

电子邮件地址不会被公开。 必填项已用*标注

注意：向加拿大国际广播电台的网站提交自己的评论，代表着您确认加拿大国际广播电台拥有可以以任何方式对您的评论的任何部分进行复制、播出和公布的权力。 加拿大国际广播电台的立场与您的评论完全无关，您的评论将受到预先编辑，如果符合网络礼仪的准则， 则将获得发表。

则将获得发表。 »

当您在网上论坛表达个人意见时，必须象与别人当面说话一样礼貌，侮辱和人身攻击是不能被容忍的。不同意别人的意见，想法或某个事件是一回事，但不尊重他人是另一回事。杰出的思想不总是一样的 - 这正是使网上对话如此有意思和有价值之处。

网络礼仪是一套指导您进行网上通讯沟通的行为准则，在博客或论坛上发布您的信息之前，阅读和理解这些准则是重要的。否则的话，您有可能被禁止发布信息。

  1. RCInet.ca的网上论坛不是匿名论坛，用户必须注册，提供自己的完整姓名和居住地，这些信息将和用户的评论一起显示出来。如果作者的身份不明确，RCInet.ca拥有不发布用户评论的权力。
  2. 以误导或造成伤害为意图假冒他人身份，是一种严重的违规行为，我们的网站将严禁有此类行为的人发布评论。
  3. RCInet.ca的网上论坛向所有人开放，不分年龄，种族，宗教，性别或性取向。
  4. 属于诽谤、仇恨、种族主义、排外主义、性别歧视或贬低某一民族血统、宗教信仰和年龄组的评论将不会获得发表。
  5. 在网上发布言论时，用粗体书写会被认为是高声呼叫，并有可能被解释为侵略性行为，因为对阅读者来说是不愉快的。任何信息，如果其中的一个或多个字符使用粗体、斜体或下划线（缩写和缩略词除外），将被拒绝。
  6. 严禁使用粗俗、淫秽或令人反感的语言。论坛是公共场所，您的意见可能会冒犯一些用户，严禁使用不恰当的语言发布评论。
  7. 用户之间的相互尊重是必不可少的，侮辱，威胁或骚扰其他用户的行为受到禁止。您可以通过不攻击任何人的方法来表达自己的不同看法。
  8. 交换论点和反对意见是正常辩论的重要组成部分，但它不应变成两个用户之间不顾及其他参与者的私人对话或讨论。这种类型的信息将不会得到张贴。
  9. 加拿大国际广播电台使用五种语言，在论坛中所使用的语言必须与这些语言相符。除了一些词汇外，禁止使用其他的语言发布信息。另外，偏离主题的信息将不会得到发表。
  10. 重复张贴会扰乱讨论的流量，这样的行为不能被容忍。
  11. 禁止在评论中添加图像或其他类型的文件。包括其他网站的链接是可以的，前提是这些链接必须符合网络礼仪。然而，加拿大国际广播电台对链接网站的内容完全不负任何责任。
  12. 如果在您的评论中有一大部分是复制和粘贴别人撰写的内容，即便您标出作者的姓名，这样的行为也是不能被接受的。
  13. 严禁在加拿大国际广播电台的论坛中张贴任何形式的广告或鼓励采取某种行动的呼吁。
  14. 所有的评论和其他类型的内容在被发表前会受到编辑，加拿大国际广播电台保留拒绝发布某一评论的权力。
  15. 加拿大国际广播电台保留可以随时关闭一个论坛的权力，恕不另行通知。
  16. 加拿大国际广播电台保留可以随时修改这一行为守则(网络礼节)的权力，恕不另行通知。
  17. 参与网上论坛，意味着您允许加拿大国际广播电台无限期地在网上发布您的评论，而且也意味着这些信息将被互联网的搜索引擎加以索引。
  18. 如果您要求删除自己已经发布的信息，加拿大国际广播电台没有从网上删除您的信息的义务，我们请您仔细考虑自己的评论以及张贴的后果。

*

﻿

分类检索

栏目

作者

收听

听众园地收听周末节目 所有节目
订阅播客 订阅播客 (iTunes) 下载最新的播客
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
您的选择 今日关注 其他语言
社会联邦政府解决针对女性暴力问题措施效果差艺术与娱乐加拿大导演维尔纽夫和演员高斯林获今年奥斯卡奖提名国际中国准许两孩的政策一年多生131万经济多伦多家庭今年要向市政府多交7百加元社会危险强奸犯成功逃脱，安省金斯顿市警方呼吁公众提高警惕并提供线索健康加拿大多伦多一学院两百多人生病，可能感染诺洛病毒，但来源未知健康、加拿大原住民、政治、环境、社会、经济萨省发生二十万升原油泄漏事件国际、政治美国中央情报局都说加拿大什么了？国际、政治、经济驻美大使：重谈北美自由贸易协定的重点不是加拿大国际环邮：加拿大情报机构曾就一中资企业的收购计划提出警告

关注我们

脸书关注
推特关注 新浪微博 加广微信订阅号 QQ空间 免费订阅电子杂志
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Trump relance les projets d'oléoducs Keystone XL et Dakota AccessLe cocktail météo rend la conduite dangereuse dans le Sud-Ouest québécoisVente de blindés à l’Arabie saoudite : la Cour fédérale donne raison à OttawaClaude Surprenant exclu du caucus la CAQFemme enceinte tuée devant le CHUL, à Québec : le conducteur sera accuséArrival de Denis Villeneuve récolte huit nominations aux OscarsPas d’appel pour l’ex-juge DelisleDirection du NPD : qui faut-il surveiller?Des entrepreneurs déçus par Pages JaunesEntre traumatisme et ruines, la vie scolaire reprend à Mossoul
U.K. government must consult Parliament before triggering BrexitLiberal efforts to stamp out sexual, domestic assault called 'massive disappointment'How do you negotiate a trade agreement with a president for whom facts don't matter?: Neil MacdonaldMemories from space: Roberta Bondar marks 25th anniversary of Discovery shuttle missionTrump's simplistic talk on NAFTA ignores the threat of disruption: Don PittisAgeless Roger Federer, Venus Williams reach Australian semisVancouver woman killed, friend injured in Thailand road accident'Enough now': Standing Rock tribe formally asks protesters to leave campsFraudsters still running tax scam in Canada but with new email twist, RCMP says200,000 litres of oil spills onto First Nations land in southeast Saskatchewan