BC省17岁女孩游泳横渡英吉利海峡

Congratulations to Emily Epp for successfully completing her swim across the English Chanel (34 kms!) in 11 hours 57 minutes on Friday July 14. Just incredible for anyone, let alone a 17 year old. She's the 11th solo person to finish the swim this year, and the first Canadian in 2017. Looking forward to congratulating her in person when she and her family return to Kelowna. She also raised nearly $40,000 in support of Canuck Place in Vancouver. Way to go Emily!

