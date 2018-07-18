(CP/Darryl Dyck)
BC省华人女孩申小雨遇害一周年，家人请求公众帮助寻找凶手
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
一年前的今天（7月18日），大温本那比市的13岁女孩申小雨（Marissa Shen）在下午6点左右离开家。午夜过后，警察在本那比中央公园里找到了她的尸体。一年过后，凶手仍然在逃。申小雨的父母在女儿遇害一周年之际，请求公众提供帮助。
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
他们在一封交由警方公布的公开信中说，Marissa遇害时年仅13岁。他们本应看着她长大，但是却被夺走了生活中有她的快乐，只能想象如果她还活着会是什么样子。家人对她的思念无法用语言表达。
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
警方一年来获得两百多条线索，进行了六百多次盘问，看了数千小时的监测录像，但是仍然没能锁定凶手。警方表示调查仍在进行中，并敦促知情者向警方报告。
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加拿大皇家骑警BC省罪案综合调查组的报案电话是1-877-551-4448。公众也可选择向大温灭罪热线匿名报告（1-800-222-8477）。
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
申小雨家人的信：
Marrisa was only 13 years old when her life was taken. It is difficult to express in words the pain of losing her in this terrible way. We were supposed to see her grow up but, instead, we have been deprived of the joy of having her in our lives and we are left with thoughts of what could have been of Marrisa’s life.
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
Marrisa loved life and she had a loving family that cared for her deeply. Last summer, Marrisa had plans to travel and see friends in China, but those plans never came to pass as Marrisa was taken from us on July 18, 2017.
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
We would like to ask anyone who may have information about Marrisa’s death to please contact IHIT. Any piece of information could be important.
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
We think of Marrisa and her beautiful smile every day and miss her beyond words.
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
Thank you.
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
– The family of Marrisa Shen
（RCI with CBC News, Lisa Johnson）
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
相关报道
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
大温本那比市13岁华裔女孩公园遇害，专家提醒手机不足以防身
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
八年前失踪的魁省女孩尸骨被找到，警察加紧搜索现场
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
欢迎合法转载，需注明作者、加广中文、www.rcinet.ca、微信ID:radio-canada
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
发表评论