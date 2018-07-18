BC省华人女孩申小雨遇害一周年，家人请求公众帮助寻找凶手

申小雨家人的信：

Marrisa was only 13 years old when her life was taken. It is difficult to express in words the pain of losing her in this terrible way. We were supposed to see her grow up but, instead, we have been deprived of the joy of having her in our lives and we are left with thoughts of what could have been of Marrisa’s life.

Marrisa loved life and she had a loving family that cared for her deeply. Last summer, Marrisa had plans to travel and see friends in China, but those plans never came to pass as Marrisa was taken from us on July 18, 2017.

We would like to ask anyone who may have information about Marrisa’s death to please contact IHIT. Any piece of information could be important.

We think of Marrisa and her beautiful smile every day and miss her beyond words.

Thank you.

– The family of Marrisa Shen